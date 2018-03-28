Watch: Ronda Rousey Grinds Through 'Grueling' 4-Hour WWE Training Session Before WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey may be new to the WWE, but she hasn't held back when it comes to forging rivalries and flexing the fighting chops she honed in her years as an Olympic judoka and dominant UFC fighter. Despite the drama already stirring around her inaugural match at WrestleMania 34, Rousey has made it perfectly clear that she's thrilled to be a part of the organization.

In preparation for WrestleMania 34, where she'll team up with Kurt Angle to face off against power couple Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, Rousey is going all out with her training at the WWE Performance Center.

In a video released ahead of "The Show of Shows," Rousey trains for four hours straight. From in-ring drills to strength and total-body strength training and conditioning, she did it all in a session she referred to as "grueling"—but it's just another training session for Rousey, who's no stranger to the intense training that comes with combat sports.

"Everything I have has been trained to hurt people," she says in the video. "I think it would be overstimulating and too much for a lot of people, but this is the environment I thrive in."

Check out the video of her intense training session below:

Of course, Rousey also took a moment to taunt McMahon, who probably already regrets her decision to slap Rousey in an attempt to "speak her language".

"And I'm gonna kick Stephanie's butt at WrestleMania," Rousey sang as she got into an ice bath after the training session.

Stay tuned to Muscle & Fitness for WWE updates, and catch WrestleMania 34 on April 8 to see the much-anticipated matchup that's shaking up the WWE.