Who Is Returning for 'WWE SmackDown 1000'?

Since WWE debuted SmackDown in April 1999, the show has hosted some of the best matches and most iconic Superstars to ever work in the company. And this Tuesday, WWE will celebrate the show’s lineage with a special 1000th episode that will see the return of some familiar names from the past—names that helped define SmackDown as a brand over the last 20 years.

Courtesy of WWE itself and the Capital One Arena website, here are the confirmed names that will be appearing this Tuesday:

Batista (along with the rest of Evolution)

Ric Flair (along with the rest of Evolution)

Rey Mysterio (who is also returning to the company full-time and facing Shinsuke Nakamura)

Edge

The Undertaker

Michelle McCool

Torrie Wilson

Teddy Long

Vickie Guerrero

Booker T (rumored)

So, what about the 250+ pound gorilla in the room—what about The Rock? Well, SmackDown was named after one of The Great One’s most popular catchphrases, but the former People’s Champ is currently filming his Fast & Furious spinoff overseas. He could still make a surprise appearance, of course, or even cut a pre-taped promo. But for right now, nothing is confirmed—though, WWE never shies away from a surprise.