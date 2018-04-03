Here are eight men and women who simply must succeed on the grandest stage of them all.
WrestleMania 34 is set to broadcast live on the WWE Network from New Orleans on April 8th. For more information visit WWE.com.
WrestleMania 34 Preview: 8 Men and Women to Watch at the ‘Show of Shows’
1 of 8
1 of 8
Courtesy of WWE
1. AJ Styles
AJ Styles' rise to the top of WWE has been nothing short of phenomenal. But while the high flyer is currently enjoying his second run as WWE Champion, rumours persist that ‘The Phenomenal One’ is dealing with a serious leg injury. In a press conference attended by Muscle & Fitness, Styles shrugged off questions about his health, saying: “If my leg got cut off, I’d still find a way to make it to WrestleMania.”
Styles may need stand up to more pressure than that: The reigning WWE Champion is set to appear in Saudi Arabia on April 27 as part of the “Greatest Royal Rumble” event. The question is: Can Styles hold on to the Title, or will Shinsuke Nakamura take the belt at WrestleMania and become the first-ever Japanese-born World Champion?
2 of 8
Courtesy of WWE
2. Ronda Rousey
Ever since the former UFC champion signed on the dotted line with WWE, the sporting media has been poised to critique the UFC star’s first pro wrestling match. They will finally get that opportunity at the Superdome in New Orleans. An expectant crowd of more than 75,000 people will no doubt have an opinion on whether “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey has what it takes to make it in the world of sports entertainment—even if she's been training like crazy for this moment.
The Olympic Gold Medallist made his long awaited return to the WWE in 2017, and it wasn’t long before he got back into the thick of the action. But his WrestleMania tag team challenge with Ronda Rousey—against an angry Triple H and Stephanie McMahon—could prove to be his biggest test yet.
Angle needs to not only watch his own back, but also shine as a valuable mentor to Rousey in her first televised pro wrestling match. With cunning opponents like The Authority, Kurt will need to show the same strategic skill and tenacity that took him all the way at the Atlanta Olympic Games more than 20 years ago.
4 of 8
Courtesy of WWE
4. Roman Reigns
For Roman Reigns, it’s time to “put up or shut up.” The “Big Dog” has been goading the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, for weeks and will finally get his chance at the gold at Mania. Lesnar, however, certainly won’t go down without a fight. The former UFC Champion destroyed Bill Goldberg at last year’s show in Orlando and looks to be in monstrous shape ahead of this years’ event.
Coming off his historic win against the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, fans are hoping that Reigns can take the Title away from Lesnar and become the fighting Champion that WWE Monday Night RAW so desperately needs.
5 of 8
Courtesy of WWE
5. John Cena
“Super Cena” has been so busy appearing in Hollywood movies and hosting awards shows that he now finds himself without an opponent at WrestleMania—or so the argument goes, anyway. Seeking to rectify the situation, Cena has picked on the Undertaker to revive his chances of wrestling on the grandest stage.
Should The Deadman accept his challenge, we could end up with an absolute dream match, but it could also turn out to be Cena’s worst nightmare if he is underprepared for the gravedigger.
6 of 8
Courtesy of WWE
6. Asuka
Asuka is easily the most successful female WWE Superstar to come out of Japan. She holds many records, including the longest undefeated streak in the promotion’s history. Having won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble back in January, momentum is certainly on her side as she challenges Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.
Charlotte has beaten the best, however, and will be aiming to break Asuka’s winning streak in New Orleans come April 8th. If Asuka isn’t ready for Charlotte, her dreams of climbing to the top of WWE could be shattered.
The announcement of Bryan’s ring return sent TV ratings for SmackDown soaring—but even the most enthusiastic WWE fans have to ask if Bryan is 100% ready to come back under such short notice. The dastardly duo of Owens and Zayn could force Bryan into a permanent retirement if he’s not.
8 of 8
Courtesy of WWE
8. Nia Jax
There’s no question: Jax is the most dominant and physically imposing force in the Women’s division—but, as yet, the World Championship has eluded her. This is partly due to politics and manipulation behind the scenes orchestrated by someone who was supposed to be her best friend: Alexa Bliss.
Fearing that Nia is one opponent she can’t beat in the ring, “Little Miss Bliss” set about defeating her larger foe with mind games and body shaming. This has rightly angered Jax, but if she doesn’t take her match with the WWE RAW Women’s Champion seriously, she could be sent to the back of the contender’s line once again.