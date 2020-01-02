WWE’s 10 Biggest Moments of 2019

10. Undertaker and Goldberg almost kill each other

A dream match between he Undertaker and Goldberg became a living nightmare. The Super Showdown bout had us all on the edge of our seats, but for the wrong reasons. As the two legends went at it on June 7 in Saudi Arabia, millions around the world were fearing for both men’s safety.

Before Goldberg even got to the ring, blood could be seen dripping from the big man’s cranium. It was a self-inflicted wound resulting from a pre-match ritual of headbutting his locker. (A move criticized by many who study the effects of concussion). If Goldberg wasn’t already seeing stars by this point, a head-on collision with the ring post just minutes into the match would make sure of it.

More botches followed, including a low-riding tombstone that must have compressed Goldberg’s vertebrae. Returning the favor, Golbderg then planted Undertaker squarely on his head when he was unable to fully turn the Deadman in the midst of his Jackhammer finisher. In the end, The Phenom pinned Goldberg following an underwhelming chokeslam, to mercifully end this car crash of a main event.

There’s no doubt that both these WWE Superstar’s are legends, and tough as hell, but for the sake of all our heart rates, please let us never see a rematch.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r8A4ieTaFY