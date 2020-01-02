WWE’s 10 Biggest Moments of 2019

We've decided to recap the 10 biggest moments from 2019. To relive all the WWE action, subscribe to WWE Network. For more information, and to get your first month FREE, visit WWE.com
10. Undertaker and Goldberg almost kill each other
A dream match between he Undertaker and Goldberg became a living nightmare. The Super Showdown bout had us all on the edge of our seats, but for the wrong reasons. As the two legends went at it on June 7 in Saudi Arabia, millions around the world were fearing for both men’s safety.
Before Goldberg even got to the ring, blood could be seen dripping from the big man’s cranium. It was a self-inflicted wound resulting from a pre-match ritual of headbutting his locker. (A move criticized by many who study the effects of concussion). If Goldberg wasn’t already seeing stars by this point, a head-on collision with the ring post just minutes into the match would make sure of it.
More botches followed, including a low-riding tombstone that must have compressed Goldberg’s vertebrae. Returning the favor, Golbderg then planted Undertaker squarely on his head when he was unable to fully turn the Deadman in the midst of his Jackhammer finisher. In the end, The Phenom pinned Goldberg following an underwhelming chokeslam, to mercifully end this car crash of a main event.
There’s no doubt that both these WWE Superstar’s are legends, and tough as hell, but for the sake of all our heart rates, please let us never see a rematch.
Hulk Hogan returned to WWE in 2018, in Saudi Arabia, following a four-year absence due to being released over controversial comments that came to light in his lawsuit against Gawker. The Hulkster also paid tribute to “Mean Gene” Okurlund on Raw in January, but for many, his participation alongside Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 35 marked the official signal that Hulk Hogan is once again part of the WWE Universe.
In a fun segment, Alexa Bliss (the host of WrestleMania 35) brought out the Immortal One, and even shared a nostalgic pose-down with the pro wrestling icon.
Hulk’s appearance at MetLife Stadium was greeted with an enthusiastic reception by the live crowd, and if recent rumours are to be believed, Hogan (who is 66) may even be considering one last hoorah in the squared circle in 2020.
WWE’s glitzy premier for Friday Night SmackDown on Fox on October 6 brought out many stars, but none received a warmer welcome than The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helped kick off SmackDown’s Fox debut and appeared in the opening segment where he and Becky Lynch had some fun at the expense of King Corbin. Not impressed with Corbin’s royal getup, the Jumanji star broke out some killer lines, likening the WWE King of the Ring to a “35-year-old virgin at Comic-Con.”
The Rock and The Man took turns in pummelling King Corbin, and fans were even treated to the much-missed People’s Elbow, and Rock Bottom manoeuvres. The site of The Rock and The Lass Kicker celebrating in the ring was the perfect illustration of the history, and evolution of WWE.
The Gypsy King grabbed headlines on October 6 when he made an unannounced appearance on the debut episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox. The undefeated heavyweight boxer got into a scrap with Braun Strowman, leading to their big money clash at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Halloween.
Having battled issues with mental health, drugs, alcohol, and his weight, Fury once tipped the scales at 398lbs, but is now down to a more athletic 245lbs thanks to following the advice of his nutritionist, Greg Marriot.
His clash with “The Monster among Men” ultimately proved to be a plodding affair, but the popular Brits charisma knew no bounds as he made his entrance to the ring, dressed in traditional Saudi clothing.
Emotions ran high on April 7 when Kofi Kingston pinned Daniel Bryan to win his first WWE Heavyweight Championship following a 12-year chase. The 38-year-old pro wrestling veteran, originally from Ghana, had been written off by many observers as a perennial mid-carder, but with momentum finally on his side, the New Day star climbed WWE’s highest mountain at the “Show of Shows”.
As WrestleMania moments go, the sight of Kofi, his tag team partners, and his family celebrating in the ring was as touching as it gets. Kofi Kingston is now firmly in the history books as the first African-born WWE Champion.
Few WWE characters have succeeded in creating the same level of interest and intrigue as that of The Fiend. Much like the original incarnation of Bray Wyatt, this new alter ego has a serious dark side.
The presentation of the Fiend, with his demonic mask and spooky lantern, is enough to give children nightmares but after winning the WWE Universal Championship on Halloween (yep, Halloween), the Fiend’s reign of terror seems set to continue.
There are some problems to overcome before the character can achieve greatness however. Firstly, The Fiend seems impervious to pain, which begs the question of how anyone can ever beat him.
Secondly, the red light that WWE uses to give atmosphere to the Fiend’s matches has not gone down well on social media, with some fans finding the action hard to see. Still, at TLC, Bray Wyatt appeared sans Fiend and began a new chapter in his exciting feued with Daniel Bryan. 2020 will be a pivotal year for our lovable maniac.
Originally launched by the National Wrestling Alliance in 1987, WarGames is a match created by the late Dusty Rhodes, and is now utilised by NXT. It's essentially a contest that takes place inside a cage, and much like with WWE’s Elimination Chamber, entrants are staggered by timed intervals as the match progresses.
NXT had a stellar year in 2019. Aside from the usual crop of match of the year candidates, the black and yellow brand also moved from WWE Network to USA Network on September 18 and this new two-hour weekly live broadcast on Wednesday nights has already changed the complexion of WWE.
Never was this more evident than at Survivor Series in November when NXT easily beat out both RAW and SmackDown to tally up the most wins.
But perhaps the most exciting moment in NXT so far came on October 23, when Finn Bálor shocked the pro wrestling world and turned heel, allowing the Undisputed Era to beatdown Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Look for NXT to expand further in 2020, possibly beginning at the Royal Rumble in January.
No longer seen as a mere side attraction, WWE’s female division finally main evented on the biggest stage of them all at WrestleMania 35 back in April, as 82,265 fans packed MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to witness history being made.
In a hard-hitting and highly physical contest, Ronda Rousey lost her WWE Raw women’s championship and bid farewell to the WWE Universe. With Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown women’s title also on the line under Triple Threat rules, “The Man” Becky Lynch lived up to her moniker, taking victory and earning a brand-new nickname, “Becky 2 Belts”, in the process.
Interest in the match was high, and all three competitors delivered a scintillating performance, something that will no doubt increase the odds of this not being the last all-female WrestleMania main event.
The WWE Universe exhaled a collective sigh of relief on February 25, when Roman Reigns retuned to Monday Night Raw and announced that his leukemia was in remission for a second time.
The Big Dog made headlines around the world in October, 2018, when making the shocking revelation that he would need time off to get his cancer under control.
Just four months later, and true to his word, the former WWE Champion was once again back in his yard. Before a sold-out crowd in Atlanta on Raw, Reigns paid tribute to his fans for their unwavering support, received a huge ovation.
The Big Dog wasted no time in getting back into the action and after an up and down year feuding with King Baron Corbin, is one of the favourites to main event next year’s WrestleMania in Tampa.