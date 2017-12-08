WWE Superstar Kevin Nash Shares Gruesome Pic of Knee Post-op



Preped for surgery. Waiting to get a little something to take the edge off.....wink,wink Right knee replacement is on the way A post shared by Kevin Nash (@nash5959) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:00am PST

After years of powerslams, piledrivers, powerbombs, and moonsaults, WWE superstar Kevin Nash's knees—well, one of them—have finally had enough.

In an effort to find some relief from the crippling pain, the WWE Hall of Famer made the call to go under the knife and replace the bum knee that's been bothering him for the past 30-plus years.

While the outcome is expected to be positive over the long haul, Nash's knee post-surgery looks like something right out of a horror movie. With a boatload of staples and swelling the size of a grapefruit, the knee makes for a frightening photo.

Nash uploaded the grotesque pic of his post-op knee to Instagram, and shared his thoughts on the procedure's results: “Not to pretty, but its straight. Let it heal and start training. Amazing process. Sore as fu*k but finally fixed after 33 years,” an optimistic Nash wrote.



Just how soon the legendary 58-year-old will be back in action is anyone's guess, but no doubt he'll be putting in hard work at the gym to make it happen as soon as possible.