Your Guide to New Japan Pro Wrestling

M&F untangles NJPW in this exclusive guide.

There’s no doubt that WWE is the worldwide leader in Sports Entertainment, and we simply can’t get enough of John Cena, Braun Strowman and the rest of Vince McMahon’s eclectic gang of real-life super heroes. That said, a number of alternative promotions have risen in stature as pro wrestling has again entered the mainstream zeitgeist, thanks to streaming services and online communities of fans exposing new talent to a wider audience.

Wrestling's explosion in popularity, particularly enjoyed by a boost in attendance at smaller independent shows, has whetted fans appetites to seek out the greatest ring action from around the world. With spectacular moves, and a hard-hitting style, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is one such outfit that has been gaining major ground on the world stage, culminating in its G1 Supercard show, a co-promotion in partnership with Ring of Honor at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019. But while NJPW is starting to gain a sizable following in the United States currently, the organization has been a major pro wrestling force in Japan for decades. 

The basic rules of a pro wrestling match vary little from promotion to promotion, and the presentation that each group uses can differ vastly from WWE. In the case of New Japan Pro Wrestling, keeping up with the twists and turns between the ropes involves an understanding of how NJPW shows are run. Here, we present a guide to accessing the tremendous characters and confrontations of NJPW.

What is NJPW?

New Japan Pro Wrestling was started in 1972 by Antonio Inoki (the very same man who took on Muhammad Ali in that infamous Wrestler vs. Boxer showcase back in 1976). Despite competition, NJPW has evolved to become Japan’s number one pro wrestling group, and on top of its rich history, has utilized the services of some of the world’s most iconic stars over the years. The Dudley Boyz, Brock Lesnar, and even Hulk Hogan have performed for NJPW.

These days, NJPW has cultivated a reputation as one of the world’s most cutting-edge wrestling promotions and its matches contain a blend of technical prowess and insane high-flying. The ‘Strong Style’ approach was formed in Japan and has gone on to influence many of today's up-and-coming stars, such as Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. NJPW’s influence on today's WWE can’t be underestimated: Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura may be WWE regulars now, but they were with NJPW first. Oh, and the Bullet Club was born here too!

Why Should I Check Out NJPW?

If you're a pro wrestling fan that hasn’t been living under a rock, you will have undoubtedly heard about Chris Jericho’s exploits in the Land of the Rising Sun. Ever the king of reinvention, Jericho, who is one of WWE’s most iconic stars, made a surprise appearance for NJPW in November 2017, leading to a new level of mainstream buzz for NJPW. He soon challenged Kenny Omega, a guy considered by many to be the best wrestler in the world, and the two clashed in an absolute classic bout of brawling and high-flying action. The match was viewed live by nearly 35,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome and a huge audience around the world via live streaming.

Y2J’s jump to New Japan Pro Wrestling provided a great amount of international exposure in the run up to their match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 (NJPW’s equivalent to WrestleMania) and alerted many in the West to the fact that even the biggest of superstars were eager to grapple there. NJPW regularly presents world-class confrontations that appeal to fans who appreciate great technique and execution. Aside from NPW’s own established stars like Jay White and Tetsuya Naito, the group is also a breeding ground for up-and-coming talent. Members of the roster often receive lucrative offers to move to WWE, highlighting how rich in quality the NJPW roster is.

What are the major differences between NJPW and WWE?

Mondays simply aren’t Mondays without WWE RAW, but there is no set live weekly show for NJPW. However, when shows do take place, they are made available via its subscription service (more on that later). The feel of NJPW is more traditional and sports-like than many western promotions. For this reason, disqualifications and screwy match finishes are far less frequent but time-limit draws are significantly more likely. Also, countouts are awarded after 20 seconds rather than the usual 10.

NJPW is an all-male roster, and the group’s divisions are more strictly controlled. For example, they have Heavyweight and Junior Heavyweight brackets. While it is possible for wrestlers to move up to Heavyweight, it is very rare that this happens, much like in boxing. New Japan Pro Wrestling ‘storylines’ rarely delve into the private lives or backstage drama with the characters, and are instead focused around the prestige of winning tournaments and titles.

What are the major championships?

While NJPW does have traditional championships, they are also known for some scintillating tournaments. There are currently eight, active championships governed by a body known as IWGP (International Wrestling Grand Prix). Titles include the Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship, which was introduced in 2017. There are also titles for Tag Teams and Junior Heavyweights.

One of the reasons that NJPW stands out as a promotion is the importance it places on different tournaments that are held around once a quarter. These competitions include the G1 Climax (their biggest annual tournament), New Japan Cup, and Best of the Super Juniors. Each tournament has its own elimination process and entry requirements, often resulting in some unmatched pro wrestling action.

Where can you see NJPW?

The majority of NJPW contests are unsurprisingly hosted in venues around Japan, but the group is considered by many to be the fastest growing wrestling promotion in the world, and this is partly due to its continued expansion into new markets. NJPW will partner with Ring of Honor in April to bring G1 Supercard to Madison Square Garden. An accompanying fan convention will also take place in New York. NJPW will run in London this coming August, too.

The easiest way to keep up with all the action is via the NJPW World streaming subscription service at njpwworld.com. Here you can access the latest broadcasts, and delve into an archive that goes all the way back to 1973. The monthly cost works out at under $10 per month. NJPW highlights are also shown on AXS TV.

See: https://njpwworld.com/ for further info on signing up.

Can I watch NJPW if I don’t speak Japanese?

Great pro wrestling action is compelling in any language, but NJPW has made strides in recent years to bolster its English language content. Former WWE commentators such as Jim Ross, Matt Striker, and Kevin Kelly have added their familiar voices to some of the awesome Japanese action, and more live English commentary is regularly planned for the bigger events. As for the archive material, many pro wrestling aficionados feel that the original Japanese commentary adds to the enjoyment, even if most of us don’t understand any of it!

The NJPW World website is also available in English, and has handy sections for recommended videos, or English-only content. Meanwhile, you can search for a particular wrestler using the tags.

Keep up with all the news from New Japan Pro Wrestling on their English translated pages at: https://www.njpw1972.com

Which NJPW wrestlers should I be looking out for?

United States-based pro wrestling groups have been raiding the NJPW talent pool again as of late, with both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega leaving the group to sign with start-up promotion All Elite Wrestling, but there is still a wealth of superstars to look out for.

English sensations Will Ospreay, Marty Scurll, and Zack Sabre Jr all ply their trade in NJPW, and New Zealand’s Jay White is the reigning Heavyweight Champion. Tetsuya Naito’s star is definitely on the rise as the current Intercontinental Champion, and you should also look out for Taiji Ishimori, who is a record-breaking Junior Heavyweight Champion. NJPW’s division system provides a wealth of different types of athletes and styles, so there is a wrestler for everyone’s taste here.

