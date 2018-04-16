5 Small Tweaks That Can Hugely Improve Your Deadlift



Over the past few years, almost no exercise has enjoyed a reputation boost like the deadlift. Once ostracized as being a “threat to your back,” the deadlift is now getting its long-overdue recognition as a badass glute developer.

But because deadlifts are suddenly popular, a lot of people who attempt them often miss the mark on form and programming. Lifters often cue their joints the wrong way, or let their back bend too much, or attempt ultra-heavy weights before they're ready.

Surprisingly enough, a few small deadlift improvements can make a huge difference to your development, strength, and safety. Here are five simple training tricks to improve your deadlift, making it a safer and more productive lift.