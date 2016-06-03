Robert Cianflone / Staff / Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 12 Secrets to Success

Schwarzenegger shares the life lessons he's learned throughout his career.

Robert Cianflone / Staff / Getty

Success stories don’t get much bigger than his. A skinny kid in rural Austria grows and grows and grows to conquer bodybuilding like no one had before. And then, against all odds, the muscleman with a thick accent and hard-to-spell name again ascends from the bottom to the top—to the peak of Hollywood fame and fortune. And then this immigrant ascends to political office, elected and re-elected as governor of California. So when Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals his secrets for success, you’d better pay close attention.

Arnold outlined “six rules” for success in his 2009 USC commencement speech. We’ve incorporated them and added six more life lessons he learned over his 17-year competitive bodybuilding career. We trace the seven-time Mr. Olympia’s journey from his first workout to his final contest. 

These are the 12 rules that fueled his climb to higher heights than anyone—besides the ever-optimistic Arnold himself—could’ve imagined.

Rule 1: Be Yourself

“I was determined to be unique.” No matter what anyone else said, Arnold believed he could make his bodybuilding dreams come true.

Thal

Arnold lived his first 19 years in his family’s two-story cottage in Thal, Austria, a farming community about two hours south of Vienna.

Kurt Marnul

At Thal Lake on a hot Sunday in July 1962, a 154-pound Arnold struck up a conversation with a popular muscleman. Kurt Marnul had launched Austria’s first bodybuilding gym in 1958 and entered a Mr. Universe in 1961. Marnul, who won the 1964 Mr. Austria, invited the eager teen to his gym.

Athletic Union Graz

“And there it was before me, my life—the answer I’d been seeking,” said the future seven-time Mr. Olympia of the moment he entered Marnul’s gym, around the time he turned 15. He trained religiously thereafter.

Rule 2: Team Up

He knew a strong and knowledgeable partner could assist and motivate him. So he teamed with powerhouse Franco Columbu for workouts. Arnold later applied this success secret to business.

FRANCO COLUMBU

The Sardinian Columbu was 24 and competing in a powerlifting meet staged with the Jr. Mr. Europe when he and Arnold met. They became training partners in Munich and later training and (bricklaying) business partners in California. Columbu won the Mr. Olympia in 1976 and 1981.

ALBERT BUSEK

Although only 23, Busek was already editor of a German bodybuilding magazine when he co-produced the Jr. Mr. Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 31, 1965, and met the Austrian phenom. Busek has been championing his friend’s career for 50 years.

MUNICH

In August 1966, shortly after turning 19, Arnold moved to Germany. He lived in Munich for the next two years, training with new best friend Franco Columbu in a gym Busek managed.

WAG BENNETT

Gym owner Bennett promoted this contest and became an early mentor of the Austrian Oak. The Portsmouth, England, house of Wag and Dianne Bennett was Arnold’s second home during his Munich years.

Rule 3: Profit From Mentors

Joe Weider taught Arnold about training, posing, promoting, and business. Throughout his diverse careers, Arnold has benefited from the wisdom of experienced advisers.

 

MIAMI

 

Sept. 28, 1968: a monumental contest for 21-year-old Arnold. This was his introduction to America and his initial meeting with his greatest mentor.

 

JOE WEIDER

 

Backstage before the contest, Arnold met the man he would come to regard as his second father, Joe Weider, who was already a legendary businessman and promoter. That night, Arnold accepted Weider’s offer to move to California. Soon, the eager immigrant became a mainstay on the covers as well as in the articles and ads of Weider’s bodybuilding magazines. In late 1968, with Weider’s support, Arnold moved to Southern California.￼

Rule 4: Learn From Mistakes

When smooth 250-pound Arnold lost the 1968 Mr. U to lean and polished Frank Zane, he learned a valuable lesson. Afterward, he paid careful attention to all the details.

FRANK ZANE

Boos rained when Zane was declared victorious at the 1968 Mr. Universe, but mostly because he upset expectations. Zane was much smaller but also much sharper than the Austrian phenom. Subsequently, Zane won three Olympias (1977–79).

Rule 5: Choose a Nourishing Environment

SANTA MONICA & VENICE

The original Muscle Beach, located in Santa Monica, was a magnet for physique stars in the ’40s and ’50s. After it closed in 1959, much of the equipment and many of the best bodybuilders relocated to a basement, nonprofit gym nicknamed “the Dungeon” in neighboring Venice.

JOE GOLD

By the mid-60s, Joe Gold was a World War II Navy veteran, a retired competitive bodybuilder, and a sometimes merchant marine. He was a member of the Dungeon collective, but he had a plan for a sunnier place. In 1965, he opened Gold’s Gym in Venice.

GOLD’S GYM

Built by Gold and his muscular friends, it had scarce parking, cinder-block walls, and a concrete floor. Gold’s Gym also had heavyweight equipment built (by Gold) to withstand torturous workouts. Most important, many of the world’s best physiques toiled together there. In 1969, the members included Dave Draper, Frank Zane, Franco Columbu, and the charismatic immigrant who was fast becoming the world’s most popular bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Rule 6: Break the Rules

Early in his career, Arnold’s calves lagged. But after consulting with Reg Park, he worked them six days per week—an unorthodox approach that helped turn a weakness into a strength. “You have to think outside the box,” Arnold states.

REG PARK

When Arnold started bodybuilding, Park was his idol. A three-time Mr. Universe and four-time cinematic Hercules, Park was making a comeback at 42 when 23-year-old Arnold bested him.

HERCULES IN NEW YORK

Arnold’s big-screen debut (shot in 1969, released in 1970)—a forgettable, low-budget flick. He starred as Herc, just as Park did in the movies that inspired teen Arnold.

VETERANS MEMORIAL

Opened in 1955 and closed in 2014, the Vet in Columbus, OH, was bodybuilding’s most venerable venue. Six Olympias and 26 Arnold Classics were held there, all co-produced by Arnold and Jim Lorimer. The Vet’s special place in Arnold’s heart and bodybuilding lore was secured when Arnold defeated Sergio Oliva (then the reigning and three-time Mr. Olympia) there on Sept. 19, 1970 for the Pro Mr. World title.

JIM LORIMER

A World War II Navy veteran and former insurance agent, Lorimer promoted the 1970 Pro Mr. World. After Arnold retired in 1975, Arnold and Lorimer began co-promoting contests, a relationship that continues today.

Rule 7: Invite Competition

To be his best, Arnold had to beat the best. That’s why he welcomed his duels with Sergio Oliva—the one man in the world who could truly challenge him when both were at their peaks. 

SERGIO OLIVA

After he defected from the Cuban weightlifting team in 1962, Oliva became an American citizen and Chicago policeman. Dubbed the Myth for his unbelievable size and proportions, he won three Mr. Olympias (1967–69). But after beating Arnold at the 1969 O, he lost to him at the 1970 Pro Mr. World and then again at the Mr. O two weeks later. Both times, he was smooth. For a rules infraction, the Myth was forbidden from competing in the 1971 Mr. O, which Arnold won unopposed. That set up the ultimate rematch in 1972. 

ESSEN

There were six competitors in the 1972 Mr. Olympia in Essen, Germany, and together four of them (Arnold, Oliva, Zane, Columbu) eventually won 15 Sandows. A fifth legend was Serge Nubret, who placed third. It had the greatest bodybuilding lineup ever, but it's rightly remembered for the battle between Arnold and Oliva. The Myth was at his best. Arnold was excellent. The judging was scattershot (two judges had Nubret first and Arnold third!). But in the end, Arnold won his third straight Olympia title. The results are still debated today. In the aftermath, the volatile Oliva competed in non-IFBB organizations. The closely matched titans never clashed onstage again.

Rule 8: Work Your Ass Off

“Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength."

BROOKLYN

The Brooklyn Academy of Music has always been mostly a musical venue, but from 1965–74 it was bodybuilding’s ultimate battlefield. Eight of the first 10 Olympias were held at the BAM in a building opened in 1903. Arnold won his 1970, 1973, and 1974 Olympias there. He is widely regarded as being at his best in ’73, at 236, and ’74, at 242.

PUMPING IRON (BOOK)

The book that begat the movie was published in 1974 and focuses, in part, on the 1973 Mr. Olympia. Written by Charles Gaines with photos by George Butler, P.I. brought bodybuilding and Arnold to a curious general public.

LOU FERRIGNO

Brooklynite Ferrigno placed second (out of two) behind Arnold in the ’74 Olympia heavyweight class. “Big Louie” was only 23, and, at 6'5" and 260, he was perceived as the one contender who could out-muscle the Austrian Oak in the future. But he finished third (out of three) in the ’75 O tall class and subsequently morphed into the Incredible Hulk.

PRETORIA

Returning from shooting Stay Hungry, Arnold was smaller but still the clear winner of the 1975 Olympia, held in South Africa. After this, his sixth-straight O triumph, he retired from the posing dais.

Rule 9: Stay Hungry

Continuously challenge yourself. When Arnold had nothing left to prove in one field (bodybuilding) he set out to prove himself in another (movies).

PUMPING IRON (MOVIE)

This 1977 documentary focused largely on the 1975 Mr. Olympia and the training of its participants. But P.I.’s principal subject was Arnold, and it propelled its engaging star to worldwide fame. 

STAY HUNGRY

The 1976 dramedy Stay Hungry is a meandering movie with a rare focus on competitive bodybuilding. Arnold studied extensively for his role of philosophical muscleman Joe Santo. His acting garnered much praise and a Golden Globe award.

GAINES & BUTLER

Charles Gaines co-wrote Stay Hungry (based on his novel). George Butler co-directed Pumping Iron (inspired by the Gaines/Butler book).

Rule 10: Don't Be Afraid to Fail

Arnold was advised against putting his immense reputation on the line in another Olympia. But, as always, he reveled in the challenge and refused to let fear of defeat dissuade him.

SYDNEY

When the 1980 Mr. Olympia took place in the Sydney Opera House, there was a surprise entrant—the greatest bodybuilder ever. Since he was already training to play Conan, Arnold dieted down and leaped into the Olympia fray. He was only 33 (the age Ronnie Coleman was when he won his first Sandow), but he’d been retired for five years. Weighing 220 (his lowest contest weight since his teens), the legend was notably smaller than in the past, especially in regard to his legs. But the downsizing allowed him to uncover new cuts. He wasn’t at his best, but was he still good enough? The judges said yes. Physique fans were unsure. Arnold’s seventh and final O victory remains one of bodybuilding’s most controversial decisions.

Rule 11: Ignore the Naysayers

This applies to both those cautioning him against entering the ’80 Olympia and the chorus claiming he would never be more than a B-movie actor. “Pay no attention to people saying it can’t be done.”

WORLD GYM

Joe Gold sold the gym that bore his name in 1970 and resumed his career as a merchant marine. In 1977, he launched World Gym in Santa Monica. That flagship World became Arnold’s new training base when the downsized actor (and bodybuilding contest promoter) muscled up again for his titular role in Conan the Barbarian.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN

Released on May 14, 1982, this film, essentially, was an adult version of the sword-and-sandal muscleman flicks that inspired Arnold in the ’60s, the sort that starred his idol, Reg Park. Conan the Barbarian’s success further elevated its star. It led to the 1984 sequel, Conan the Destroyer, and 1985’s Red Sonja.

THE TERMINATOR

Released on Oct. 26, 1984, this landmark film marked Arnold’s breakthrough to worldwide, mainstream stardom. It provided him a mythical character and an infinitely repeatable catchphrase and all while focusing more on his strong presence and less on his muscular physique.

Rule 12: Give Something Back

“Whatever path you take in your life, you must always find time to give something back,” Arnold instructs. “Reaching out and helping people will bring you more satisfaction than anything else you have ever done.”

ARNOLD TODAY

On the strength of blockbusters like Total Recall (1990),Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), and True Lies (1994), Arnold rose to be one of the planet’s most popular and successful actors. Taking a break from the big screen, he served as governor of California for two terms from 2003-2011. His other titles include businessman, author, activist, and philanthropist. Throughout it all, the seven-time Mr. Olympia has maintained his strong connection to bodybuilding. He held the title of executive editor of Muscle & Fitness and FLEX. He still co-promotes the Arnold Sports Festival worldwide and continues to pump iron, just as he began more than 50 years ago as a skinny teen from Austria with big dreams.

