When Edgar Berlanga steps into a room, there’s a quiet intensity about him—not loud or performative, but grounded in the discipline of a fighter who knows exactly when to conserve energy and when to let it fly. It’s the same instinct that fueled his explosive rise through the ranks, racking up 16 consecutive first-round knockouts and announcing his presence as one of boxing’s most dangerous young contenders. Today, that energy is channeled with purpose—into how he trains, recovers, and prepares his body and mind for the long road ahead.

At age 26, Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) has moved beyond the early chapter of his career that saw him dispatch opponents with viral ease. That flash brought attention and earned him the nickname “The Chosen One,” but his focus has always been on the long game. The sharpness he’s cultivating now comes from a blend of old-school grit and new-school science—a daily training cadence that includes explosive circuits, midnight boxing sessions, hyperbaric chamber naps, and long runs inspired by observing boxing greats like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Berlanga isn’t chasing gimmicks or overtraining for the sake of optics. He’s refining—adjusting, scaling back when necessary, and leaning into the kind of discipline that builds champions over years, not months. He’s found comfort in discomfort, obsessed with the details, and motivated by more than just wins. Longevity, legacy, and his role as a father are front and center now.

With a super-middleweight showdown against Hamzah Sheeraz set for July 12 in New York City, Muscle & Fitness caught up with Berlanga in the middle of training camp to break down what it takes to stay sharp, stay ready, and continue evolving as one of boxing’s most electric talents. From his late-night gym sessions to recovery protocols and mental preparation, here’s how he’s building for what’s next—and doing it with intention.

How Edgar Berlanga Builds His Day Around Fight Night

There’s something almost nocturnal about the way Edgar Berlanga trains. While most fighters structure their days around early gym sessions and regimented rest, Berlanga prefers to operate under the same conditions he fights in—late at night, when the world quiets down and focus sharpens. “I usually like to do my boxing at night. I’m weird like that,” he says. “Sometimes, I’ll even hit the gym at 3 in the morning. I like to do my boxing at night because that’s the time that I usually fight.”

His daily rhythm is intentionally built around efficiency and recovery. He’s no longer interested in grinding for the sake of appearances. Berlanga starts his day around 10 a.m., often with a green juice and a big breakfast—unless he’s training fasted. Strength and conditioning comes first, clocking in at a focused two and a half hours.

What follows is a commitment to recovery that reads more like elite athlete protocol than traditional boxing bootcamp: ice baths, physical therapy, and a two-hour stretch in a hyperbaric chamber. “It helps speed up my recovery time,” he says. “So if I’m resting for two hours, it feels like seven hours when I wake up.”

What stands out in conversation isn’t just the discipline—it’s the intentionality. Whether he’s squeezing in PT or squeezing in meals (five or six a day, by the way), Berlanga structures his entire day around making sure boxing remains the centerpiece. “At the end of the day, I’m a boxer,” he says plainly. “I can’t be running for miles and miles because I’m not a marathon runner. My conditioning comes from the boxing ring.”

Training Smarter, Not Just Harder

As Berlanga’s career has matured, so has his approach to physical development. The days of endless sparring and pushing past exhaustion are behind him. “It’s all about not overtraining,” he says. “Instead of sparring three times a week, I’m only sparring twice now. In camps, I’m not bringing in the best guys because I want to save my body for the fight.”

That kind of self-awareness wasn’t always present—but it’s what’s keeping him sharper now. Under the guidance of strength and conditioning coach Angel “Memo” Heredia, Berlanga has doubled down on explosive power and functional strength. “It’s been amazing. I just feel incredible,” Berlanga says. “I like doing circuit training—explosive stuff like medicine ball throws. That’s what helps me feel the most comfortable. Fighters that are explosive like me, they like that high intensity work. It’s like with basketball players when they go to dunk—it’s about that pop.”

He treats running as a non-negotiable—an old-school habit passed down from legends. “Floyd could be hanging out at a party, and when he’s leaving, he’s putting on running shoes and running five to six miles home,” he says. Berlanga carries that same mindset, running wherever he is—whether he’s home or traveling, gloves or not. “That’s my go-to right there. I always have my running shoes.”

How Edgar Berlanga Keeps His Tools Sharp Without Burning Out

Sparring, for Berlanga, is now about quality over bravado. It’s a shift that prioritizes longevity over gym wars. “People forget that we have 12 to 13 weeks of camp,” he says. “That’s taking a lot of wear and tear on the body and the brain. I like to spar twice a week and with guys who are B or C-level fighters so I can work on my stuff.”

For someone who thrives on explosive movement and reactive timing, skill work has to stay crisp without being destructive. Berlanga incorporates reaction training—flickering strobe glasses and tennis ball drills—that keeps his vision and mind sharp under pressure. “In boxing, everything is fast and you can never relax in a fight,” he says.

He’s also obsessed with efficiency, often putting in up to four hours of boxing work late at night—when his body and mind are most in sync. “If I get to the gym by 11, I’m there for up to four hours working,” he says. “I try to make sure that I’m boxing more than anything else.” His mindset is simple: preserve the body, sharpen the blade.

The Pursuit of Legacy

If the physical side of Berlanga’s evolution is meticulous, his mental growth might be even more intentional. He’s learned to embrace the isolation and intensity that come with elite performance. “It’s a different level of locking in,” he says. “Only a person that lives my life would understand. But I love that part of it. When I’m locked in, I feel like I get the most out of myself.”

He’s built a life that fosters that focus—quiet, living away from distractions, surrounded by farmland, where he can be at peace between wars. That clarity has helped him reframe rest as a weapon. “Literally just going in your bed and not doing shit for a whole day — that’s been the key,” he says. “Even if you have everyone bring the food to you. That’s recovery.”

From ice baths and IVs to magnesium-rich Epsom salt soaks, Berlanga has constructed a recovery ecosystem around being able to go full throttle—when it matters. But the motivation behind it all is rooted in something more grounded. “My son,” he says. “Just looking at him and knowing I have somebody that’s depending on me. I don’t just want to give him anything—I want to build generational wealth.”

When asked what boxing has ultimately taught him, Berlanga doesn’t hesitate: “Discipline,” he says. “Motivation is like a rollercoaster. Discipline is what gets you out of bed when you’re not motivated. It’s at the top of the success board.”

Follow Edgar Berlanga on Instagram @edgarberlanga