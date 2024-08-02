Fit to Serve is proudly sponsored by The Transcend Foundation.

US Army Sergeant Major Greg Keller described himself as a naturally fit kid who played several different sports. He was also pretty sure he knew what he was going to do with his life from a very early age. While many kids of his generation were into video games, he was interested in the military. Both of Greg’s grandfathers served in the Army following World War II, but he read many history books, but reading about the Army Rangers in Vietnam really stood out to him.

He recalled, “I would go to the bookstore and read all of them. I read so many of those books as a kid that I became obsessed with it.”

Later in his childhood, he saw documentaries about the intensity and dedication of those that go through the brutally difficult Navy SEALs “Hell Week” training as well as coverage of the Best Ranger Competition, which fueled his passion about the military even more. By the time “Black Hawk Down” came out in 2001, Keller knew what he was going to do with his life.

“It was over. The only thing I was doing was going into Special Operations, and I was hell bent.”

He wasted no time making an impact, either. Keller was an18B Senior Weapons Sergeant on Special Forces Detachment-Alphas (SFOD-As) in 5th, 19th, and 10th Special Forces Groups (Airborne). He held other roles throughout his career as well, including being the Battalion Support Company First Sergeant, and Technical Information Support Company Sergeant Major.

Aside from becoming a Green Beret, he has earned many honors and awards along the way, including two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, Army Commendation Medal for Valor, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, two Army Commendation Medals, Navy Commendation Medal, and three Army Achievement Medals, among other recognitions.

Keller’s wife, Virginia was his high school sweetheart, and she was alongside him for every step of his military career thus far. They had several ups and downs along the way, including in 2021, when her husband suffered a brain stem stroke.

“I went from being pretty fit to being in a hospital bed for several months,” he shared. “The whole right side of my body was completely paralyzed.”

As difficult as that is to overcome, Keller’s doctors said that his fitness was a huge asset for his rehab. The uncertainty that comes from an incident like that can affect the whole family, especially her, who wanted to provide the best support possible for him as well as raising their two kids.

“My connection to fitness came from needing an outlet after his stroke just to manage my stress levels.”

Virginia’s commitment led her to the bodybuilding stage because she felt she needed “something extreme” to work towards. In 2022, she competed in the NPC Bikini division at that year’s Mile High Championships. She placed second in that show’s True Novice Class A. She hadn’t been back onstage since, but that will change in the spring of 2025.

“I haven’t picked a specific show out yet, but I will step onstage again.”

Greg was clearly her biggest supporter, and her performance then and commitment now inspires him as well.

“Quite honestly, it motivates me. Her getting into the gym to this day helps me stay motivated,” he said. “It can be hard to stay motivated when I can’t do what I used to do, but I have to do what I can or else I will lose what I’ve gotten back.”

Keller’s still active in the military as well. Today, he works as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the USSOCOM Preservation of the Force & Family. Their mission is to build and implement a holistic approach to address the pressure of the force by addressing physical, psychological, social and family, spiritual, and cognitive needs. It is an office job, but he puts in the same commitment as he did in any of his other roles. Virginia acknowledged that his commitment is another example of how much he loves his country.

“It is unwaverable.”

Keller has 50 percent usage of his right side. So, he is limited in what he can do in the gym compared to the time before his stroke. However, he still commits to being fit by training regularly. He rides an exercise bike and uses more machines than free weights nowadays because it is a safer option, but he pushes himself to the best of his ability, which is still rather impressive.

“I can maintain a decent quality of life that I might not have been able to get back had I not been in the shape I was when it happened.”

Being Fit to Serve is a Family Matter

Both Greg and Virginia Keller emphasize the importance of being healthy to their two sons, but they admit it isn’t that difficult to influence them on fitness because they are active already. They also speak about the importance of nutrition.

“We do eat pretty clean and healthy with protein and veggies,” Virginia said. “There aren’t a lot of processed carbs.”

Fortunately, they don’t have to be rigid when it comes to activity. One of their sons works a full-time job in the summer and trains in MMA. The other plays football and is training for that sport as well. Both parents feel confident they will be successful as adults, whether they also join the military or not. That said, Keller feels young Americans today should remember that service is an option that is worth considering. Those that do join should prepare by focusing on fitness now.

“The majority of the military requires you to be healthy and reasonably fit, and you will do just fine.”

Keller Family Fitness Tips

Everyone can find ways to improve, but the Kellers’ story verifies that it can be even more beneficial and enjoyable when those you love are focused on being their best selves as well. They hope others see their message as an incentive to begin their own fitness journeys. Virginia shared that simply taking the first steps (literally and figuratively) can make a difference.

“Just get started. Motivation follows action!”

Greg’s story is proof that not every day will be the same, but you can and should make the most out of it since you have it. He offers encouragement to those that can use a reminder that simply sticking to the commitment will be worth the reward.

“Fitness is a lifetime pursuit,” he said. “Consistency is key; don’t let a bad day, a bad week, or a bad year permanently derail your fitness journey.”

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.