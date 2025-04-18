The Grand Slam Track League’s inaugural meet in Kingston, Jamaica, wasn’t just a showcase of speed—it was a statement on how fans could be watching track & field in 2025. A packed stadium, elite fields, six-figure prize money on the line. The vibe was electric, the stakes high. And when the lights came on, Kenny Bednarek showed exactly why he’s one of the most dangerous sprinters in the world right now.

He didn’t get the cleanest jump in the 100 meters. A stumble off the blocks could’ve rattled him in years past. But this time, he stayed cool. The recovery wasn’t luck—it was muscle memory. It was the result of brutal training weeks alongside Christian Coleman and Kyree King, learning how to respond when things go sideways. Bednarek powered through the field and crossed first, edging out a loaded lineup for the win.

He followed that with a 20.07 in the 200—smooth, controlled, clinical. “Running a 20.07 this early in the season—that’s just good signs for later in the season,” he said. That double earned him a $100,000 purse and the title of meet MVP. But more than that, it proved something to himself: that the gears are finally clicking. The start issues that haunted him in past seasons? Handled. The confidence? Quiet but unshakable.

“This year’s about momentum,” Bednarek said after the meet. And Kingston was the perfect launchpad. The goal is simple: stack wins and dominate. “Kung-Fu Kenny” spoke with Muscle & Fitness on his strong start to the season and bracing for a long but successful season.

Kenny Bednarek Relies On His Elite Team To Keep Him Sharp

When Bednarek stumbled out of the blocks at the Grand Slam Track League opener, he didn’t stress out. That was his first win of the day—long before he crossed the finish line ahead of a stacked field. Years ago, an early misstep would’ve wrecked his rhythm. Now? It’s just another checkpoint on the way to domination.

“I just said, ‘Don’t panic,’” Bednarek says. “In past years, I’d be like, ‘Oh, s***,’ and throw everything out the window. But I’ve learned how to shut that off. This year, it’s different.”

He credits the shift to relentless reps and the elite company he keeps. Training alongside Christian Coleman and Kyree King forces Bednarek to get sharper by the week. “They’ve been whooping my butt for years on starts. Christian’s the best in the world at it. I had to level up just to keep up.”

That mental reset allowed him to stay present through the acceleration phase, maintain posture into top speed, and surge at the line. His 10.01 was enough to edge Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, a global medal threat. “I didn’t know what happened at first. But I was happy—it was an opener. I’m trying to go on a winning streak in both the 100 and 200 this year.” That race was more than a W—it was a warning shot.

Kenny Bednarek’s 9 am to 6 pm Training Routine

Bednarek’s days begin at 9 a.m. and don’t wind down until close to 6 p.m. His routine is a masterclass in consistency: speed work, technical drills, Olympic lifting, physiotherapy, recovery modalities, and just enough rest to do it all over again the next day.

“Mondays, we get our butt kicked. It’s 150s, 200s. That’s how the week starts,” he says. From there, the structure locks in—upper body lifts Monday and Thursday, lower body Tuesday and Friday, with speed and block work slotted between. “Friday’s a ‘please let me go home’ kind of day. But we push through.”

The heavy lifting sessions—cleans, snatches, deadlifts—build explosiveness. Tempo runs reinforce endurance. But it’s the small stuff—ankle mobility, isometric holds, ankle pops, single-leg stability—that keeps him on the track when others fall apart mid-season. “Track isn’t just running fast. It’s managing your body so you can run fast.”

No matter how his body feels, Bednarek recovers with intention. Sauna sessions, red light therapy, massage work, and fascia-focused mobility all stack into a recovery routine that’s made him one of the most consistent sprinters on the planet. “I’m in tune with my body. If something feels off, I’m not doing the rep. I’ll tell coach, ‘I’m done for the day,’” he says. “That’s what’s helped me stay healthy and fast.”

Why Pro Track Needs a League Like This

The Grand Slam Track League isn’t just a new meet—it’s a new vibe. With Olympic legend Michael Johnson at the helm, the league strips away the pressure of chasing times and leans into pure competition. Bednarek was all in.

“It felt different. He told us not to care about times—just compete. That mindset changed everything,” Bednarek says. “It was chill, fun, and we got treated like professionals.”

From first-class flights to an equal footing on appearance fees, the experience was a refreshing contrast to the politics and uneven perks of other circuits. In a sport where even Olympic medalists can go unseen between seasons, this was validation—and visibility. “It wasn’t about who you are or how many medals you’ve got. Everybody had to show up and race,” he says. “That brought out the best in all of us.”

And for the fans, it was electric—complete with cheerleaders, bands, and a point system that threw traditional expectations out the window. “You got to see sprinters doing 200s, hurdlers doing flat races—it was like, what if? And with betting and personality pieces coming in, it just adds more fun,” he says. “They want to actually know who we are. It’s really nice.” The hope? That this becomes the NBA of track—storylines, stars, and a regular season athletes and fans can both build around.

Kenny Bednarek Is On Track To Breakthrough Physically and Mentally

For Bednarek, the breakthrough this year isn’t just physical—it’s mental. He’s not chasing times. He’s chasing mastery. That’s a mindset shift most sprinters take years to grasp—if they ever do.

“Some athletes try too hard to run fast. You can’t run out of your body,” he says. “I used to go into races thinking, ‘I want to run 9.8 today.’ But that just messes everything up. Now, I let the race come to me.”

That doesn’t mean he’s any less focused. He’s constantly refining his stride length and frequency, staying relaxed through transition zones, and working with coaches to dial in biomechanics through film and data. He uses apps like Complete Anatomy to map what’s going on internally and stay ahead of potential injuries. “If I know how my fascia and tendons connect, I can train smarter. I know when to push and when to chill.”

A skips—an often overlooked warmup drill—have become a daily staple, fine-tuning his mechanics inch by inch. “It’s one of the simplest drills, but when I skip, I know right away if something’s tight or off. That tells me how the rest of the session is gonna go.”

As for what’s next?

“This year’s going to be long, but I feel unbeatable,” he says. “I figured out my start issue, I’m fast, and I’ve got the confidence now. I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”