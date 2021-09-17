If you sweat on the regular, as most gymgoers do, you’re most likely familiar with acne, clogged pores, blackheads, or maybe even painful “blind” pimples. (Ouch!) Consistent sweating can wreak havoc on your skin, but you don’t have to let breakouts set back all your gains.

First, it’s important to take a look at how sport-induced acne breakouts begin in the first place. “Sweat creates a warm environment for acne-causing bacteria to live out their best lives,” explains Sibylle Gorla, founder of Visual Chemistry Skin. “Besides sweat; dirt, oil, makeup, and workout gear trap toxins on the skin that can lead to breakouts on the face, back, shoulders, and other areas.”

The good news is, once you learn how to carefully take care of your skin both in the gym and out, you’ll be able to steer clear of future breakouts and feel more confident about your appearance and health.