Cosmetic surgery is most often associated with women. In fact, in 2022, more than 86 percent of surgical cosmetic procedures worldwide were undertaken by women. But when should cosmetic surgery be an option for men? Should it even be?

Gregory D. Albert, M.D. board-certified plastic surgeon and Florida Panthers longtime team surgeon shares some of his insights on cosmetic surgery for men as well as his time with the team, the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions.

As the team surgeon for the Stanley Cup champions, Albert has seen some pretty gnarly injuries during his time with the team. “After treating the boys for over 20 years, I have seen some significant injuries that literally change their facial structure – so much, that they probably would not be recognized on facial recognition screening on their smartphones, and worse, maybe not recognized by their wives and children,” says Dr. Albert.

The two injuries that were particularly devastating that Dr. Albert witnessed were a result of a hockey puck hitting their face over 100 mph. “Both injuries I treated included broken bones of the nose and both eye sockets,” he shares. “One was a player that was blocking the puck and another was a referee that had the misfortune of his face being hit by a puck that was deflected into his face.”

“In both instances, the patients’ wives were relieved I had put their eyes and noses back into place,” shares Dr. Albert. The wives even told Dr. Albert that they both thought their husbands looked better than before the injury.

Common Cosmetic Surgeries for Men

It is no secret that more men are seeking procedures to look younger or even better, shares Dr. Albert. “Since I treat professional male athletes, the men are comfortable and trust me to do the appropriate procedures to make them better looking, while at the same time maintaining their masculine features if that is what is desired.”

Dr. Albert also teaches other plastic surgeons in endoscopic facial rejuvenation surgery, including facelifts and brow lifts without visible scars. “With this procedure, the scars are all hidden in hair-bearing skin, so [men] have the confidence that the results will be natural looking and that there will be no visible signs of surgery being done.”

Another procedure that Dr. Albert finds common in his practice, is gynecomastia surgery—aka “man boob reduction.” According to Albert, the age range varies for this procedure, but for many men, the procedure may help improve self-esteem and confidence when it comes to normal activities such as going to the beach or pool. “After a few years of hormonal changes and possibly a little bit of weight gain, they want to look more masculine by removing their breast tissue,” he shares.

Dr. Albert says plastic surgery is often frowned upon as it has a negative connotation. For example, people think about the stars that no longer look like themselves, however, “I know I truly change the lives of my male patients and improve their quality of life,” he notes.

Cosmetic Procedures to Consider

Although there are some common procedures Dr. Albert sees throughout his practice, there are still a fair amount of men who do not know there are relatively simple procedures with short recoveries that will boost their self-esteem and confidence. “As I mentioned, the gynecomastia surgery that I offer utilizes artificial intelligence in a laser liposuction device that has revolutionized the procedure.”

Dr. Albert explains that the laser liposuction device will break up the breast tissue with minimal bruising and more precise breast tissue removal. “My male patients are very happy to have a shorter and more predictable result,” he says.

There are some other procedures Dr. Albert offers in his practice that he wishes more men knew about. “The other conditions that men have available in our practice are facial procedures that produce a natural, more youthful, and energetic look. At the same time, [these procedures] exhibit no signs of having surgery since the incisions are only in the hair-bearing skin,” he shares.

“By utilizing an endoscope, I can operate in areas of the face and neck with essentially leaving no signs of having surgery,” notes Dr. Albert. “I had the fortune of being trained over 20 years ago by some of the best in the field, and now teach courses and pass on the knowledge I have learned with the very experts that instructed me years ago.”

If you are considering cosmetic plastic surgery, Dr. Albert says the best approach is to see a board-certified plastic surgeon who regularly performs the procedures that they are inquiring about.” There is no shame in wanting to look and feel your best,” says Dr. Albert.