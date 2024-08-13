Most of us can agree that massages feel great and are one of the best ways to recover after a week of tough workouts. A traditional sports massage can be the relief most of us are looking for, but what if you need something a little more intense? Enter a deep tissue massage (DTM). These bad boys of the bodywork world feel good—after your session—but why on Earth do they hurt so much and what can you do about it? These massage therapist experts weigh in.

What is a Deep Tissue Massage?

First things first: What exactly is a deep-tissue massage? According to the National University of Health Sciences, “Deep tissue massage targets chronic tension in muscles that lie far below the body’s surface. Deep muscle techniques involve slow strokes, direct pressure, or friction movements that go across the muscle grain.” Deep tissue massages are a great option for recovery, but why do they hurt so much?

Why Do Deep Tissue Massages Hurt?

“There is a common misconception that a deep tissue massage should be painful, but that is not true,” says Erika Still, licensed massage therapist and the assistant treatments manager at The Lodge at Woodloch. “While it can feel uncomfortable at first, it should never be painful.”

Still explains that pain triggers a defensive response in the body, which contradicts the goal of the massage. “An experienced therapist will communicate with you throughout the session, adjusting pressure to ensure the experience is beneficial, not painful,” she says. “If you notice yourself tensing up or holding your breath, it is a sign that the pressure might be too much, and it is important to let your therapist know.”

Although you may not want a massage to hurt, you may still experience some level of discomfort, but why? “Pain or discomfort during a the massage can be influenced by many factors, such as muscle tightness, hydration levels, diet, and stress,” shares Still. “Each person’s body is different, and it is our job as massage therapists to tailor the approach to meet individual needs.” Still says that if you are worried about any potential discomfort or pain, drinking water before and after your session can help reduce discomfort.

Gains Without the Pain

But what exactly does this pain mean? “Pain or discomfort during a deep tissue massage often indicates the presence of muscle tightness, tension, or knots, as the massage targets deeper layers of muscle and connective tissue,” explains Matthew Perry, Learning & Development Manager at The NOW Massage, Licensed Massage Therapist. “While some discomfort is normal with this level of deep pressure, the level of pain can reflect how tight or strained your muscles are.”

However, Perry explains that more pain does not always mean tighter muscles; it could also suggest that the tissue is inflamed or sensitive, or that the pressure being applied is too intense for that particular area. “Always listen to your body and communicate with your massage therapist during your session,” he says. Perry recommends consulting with a medical professional if you have concerns or pre-existing conditions.

Perry also says that pain may be coming from the technique your massage therapist is using. “During a deep tissue massage, massage therapists may use their elbows, fingertips or concentrate pressure on specific points to loosen them and help restore mobility, decrease inflammation, reduce pain, and release toxins from the body,” explains Perry.

“Deep tissue massages are designed to treat specific aches, pains, and strains that come with leading an active lifestyle,” he says. However, Perry agrees with Still and says if you experience pain during a massage, please let your massage therapist know.

What Are the Benefits of a Deep Tissue Massage?

Deep tissue massage offers a wide range of physical and mental benefits. “It can improve circulation, reduce inflammation, increase joint mobility, and ease muscle tension, which can help with headaches and fatigue,” says Still. “Additionally, it has mental health benefits, such as reducing stress by increasing the production of feel-good hormones like dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin.” Perry says all of these hormones help to elevate your mood and general well-being. “Regular massages will also decrease cortisol levels and strengthen the immune system,” he says.

Who Should Book a Deep Tissue Massage?

You may be wondering, is it just athletes that can benefit from a deep tissue massage? On the contrary, deep tissue massage is not just for athletes, says Still. Everyone can benefit. “Whether you are a professional athlete or someone who spends most of your day at a desk. Athletes might use it to reduce injury risk and as a preventative measure, but the benefits are universal.”

However, Perry says deep tissue massages are especially good for individuals who lead active lifestyles and athletes. “When performing a deep tissue massage, the massage therapist will work on the muscles and soft tissues that have been affected by athletic activity, helping to reduce soreness, stiffness, and inflammation,” shares Perry. “This can speed up your recovery time and help to get you back to your regular workouts faster.”

When Should You Experience a Massage and How Often?

So when is a good time to book a massage? There are several signs that it might be time for a deep tissue massage, according to Still. “These include limited range of motion in joints, persistent muscle tension even at rest, and, in more chronic situations, pain or discomfort in specific areas.” Perry adds if you are looking for a way to treat pain and muscle tension, improve mobility and flexibility, or promote relaxation and stress relief, it may be a good time to try a deep tissue massage. How often should you book a deep tissue massage? Just like most things in life, it depends on the individual. “The frequency of receiving a deep tissue massage depends on factors like your physical condition, activity and stress levels, and overall health needs,” explains Perry.

“For chronic issues, it might be beneficial to start with sessions once or twice a week, then move to monthly maintenance,” shares Still. Perry says you can book once a week or every other week as it helps manage pain and promotes healing. “However, if you are looking to prevent issues and reduce muscle tension, every couple of months could be sufficient,” notes Still.

“Those seeking relief from stress and anxiety or muscle maintenance might opt for massages every two to four weeks to prevent tension buildup and maintain muscle health,” notes Perry. Still says listening to your body is key, and massage should be viewed as self-care, not just a luxury.

Final Thoughts

Deep tissue massages are a great form of recovery and self-care. Contrary to popular belief, deep tissue massages should not hurt. Be sure to always communicate with your massage therapist to make sure nothing hurts so you can reap the full range of physical and mental health benefits of deep tissue massage