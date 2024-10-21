Social media is awash with bright and beautiful things consistently bossing each workout so its great to hear that even WWE legends like Torrie Wilson have their off days, or “struggle workouts,” as she likes to call them. The answer to turning lethargy into love? It’s all about showing up.

“Here’s a preview of my struggle day workout,” explained the WWE Hall of Famer and super-fit mom in a recent Instagram post. “Struggle day’s all look different for me, except for one thing: I still show the heck up. It may not be pretty but let’s be real, every day is not going to be awesome in every aspect of life.”

Not All Workouts Are as Pretty as Torrie Wilson

While Torrie Wilson sent hearts racing and earned global fame during her time in WWE, the reality of being such a hard-working athlete has certainly presented it’s fair share of challenges. After Wilson left the ring, she was forced to have back surgery, and is still plagued by pain to this day. Like the rest of us, smashing in a solid workout means juggling our ailments along with work and family life. “Sometimes it’s struggle weeks or months,” she admits. “What are we gonna do, just not show up?” asks the beauty.

Fortunately, not every fitness influencer on social media tries to present themself as a cyborg. “It’s easy to think everyone else just crushes life every day. Not true!” asserts Wilson, reassuringly. “We just gotta showup however we can and understand that the consistency with our habits is what sets us apart from the pack. And leads to lifelong habits.”

This star is not wrong, because studies show that integrating workouts into daily life is a great way to adhere to being active in the long term, and this can be bolstered by other tools such as group exercise or specific goal setting. “For me, showing up to my workouts is such an ingrained lifelong habit that even when I’m pretty sure the workout may suck, I can’t help but show up anyway and try,” says Wilson. “There’s no single best way to do anything. Just never stop searching for ways to get yourself to show up baby.”

This sentiment proved to be exactly what many of us needed before our own struggle workouts. “I love your inspiration, Torrie,” wrote one fan. “I’m glad so you posted this. It’s nice to know that even you have struggle days too,” added another.

For more fit-spiration, follow Torrie Wilson on Instagram