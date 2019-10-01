10 Greatest Moments in WWE SmackDown History

10. Billy and Chuck get married

Much like with any great soap opera, WWE fans can’t get enough of a good wedding. Who can forget “Macho Man” Randy Savage tying the knot with Miss Elizabeth at SummerSlam '91? Or when Triple H pulled off the shock of the century and got hitched to Stephanie McMahon in the Little White Chapel in Vegas? WWE weddings are a great way to build up interest in an upcoming event, but this union had a twist.

SmackDown would play host to the WWE’s first-ever same-sex on-screen marriage when former Tag Team Champions Billy and Chuck were scheduled wed on Sept. 12, 2002. However, despite initial support from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, many people felt duped when the two men revealed during the ceremony that the whole thing had been a publicity stunt gone too far. This was a shame, because it was an opportunity missed by WWE to be inclusive and progressive. Instead, it became fodder for a feud between Eric Bischoff and Stephanie McMahon.

As a result, the tag team of Billy and Chuck soon fizzled out and never reached its long-term potential. Still, the positive mainstream attention that the storyline garnered definitely made for a memorable segment, its just a shame that the pay-off was so weak.