10 Movie Martial Arts Legends Who Are Real-Life Badasses

Jet Li

A Chinese peer of Yen's who is the same age, Li is a realist when it comes to onscreen fights. In reality, a real fight could be over in less than two minutes, as opposed to the epic brawls we often see on screen. Like many of his screen brethren, he started training young in the martial art of Wushu. He won his first national championship at age 11 and traveled to more than 45 countries with the Bejing Wushu Team. He mastered several styles of Wushu and also learned Baguazhang, Taijiquan, Ying Zhao Quan, Tang Lang Quan, and other Northern Shaolin styles.

Li is also pretty handy with a sword. His first film in 1982, Shaolin Temple, reportedly became one of China's biggest blockbusters ever, and he's had a busy career since then, both here and in his homeland. His Hollywood breakthrough came with Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998, and Western audiences have come to know him well through titles like Romeo Must Die, Hero, War (with Jason Statham), and The Expendables trilogy.

Although his movies provide plenty of action, Li is a pacifist at heart who believes in an honorable use of martial arts. In recent years, Li seems frail and appears to have aged a lot. He has been suffering from hyperthyroidism over the last decade, a condition which can severely alter one's appearance, but he's still active, working, and scheduled to be in the live-action remake of Disney's Mulan next year as The Emperor.