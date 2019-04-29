Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT / Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Juergen Schwarz / Getty
Entertainment
10 Movie Martial Arts Legends Who Are Real-Life Badasses
These folks are experts in their disciplines and bonafide action legends.
Up until the mid to late 1970s, American exposure to martial arts onscreen was generally through the famed Bruce lee film Enter The Dragon, the David Carradine show Kung Fu, or badly dubbed Hong Kong movies on television.
But by the '80s, movie stars like Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal, and Jean-Claude Van Damme brought different forms to the big screen. That paved the way for Asian stars like Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, and Jet Li to make a splash in the '90s and beyond.
These days, martial arts action movies are a big staple of our streaming diet, so we've rounded up 10 of our favorite movie martial artists.
1 of 10
J. Merritt / Contributor / Getty
2 of 10
Getty Images / Handout / Getty
3 of 10
George Pimentel / Getty
4 of 10
Victor Malafronte / Getty
5 of 10
Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty
6 of 10
Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Contributor / Getty
7 of 10
Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT / Getty
8 of 10
Carlos Alvarez / Stringer / Getty
9 of 10
Anadolu Agency / Getty
10 of 10
Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty