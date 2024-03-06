You can’t go into a gym nowadays without hearing famous quotes from great bodybuilders or movies. Whether you hear someone getting psyched up by yelling “yeah buddy” or hear a lifter joke about what the pump really feels like, these famous lines are both memorable and entertaining with a spice of inspiration when you get near the end of a set. You know you’ve said “light weight, baby” at least once.

The remake of the ‘80s classic film “Road House,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor is set to hit theaters on March 8. This film is a new vision and tribute to the original that still stands the test of time 25 years after its initial release. We realized that there are some awesome lines in the Patrick Swayze classic that could serve gymgoers well.

“I see you found my trophy room Dalton.”

Ruthless (and eventually dead) local gangster Brad Wesley (played by Ben Gazzara) said it best after Dalton paid him a visit at his sprawling compound. To handle your business in the gym, use this line to establish whose gym everyone is in as soon as you reach the free weights.

“I want you to be nice until it’s time to not be nice.”

A simple rule of advice everyone who worked under Dalton at the Double Deuce had to adhere to: At the gym, you need to set the tone for yourself and your training partners by making sure they understand the assignment. When you’re up, give the set all you got. The main character said it in a much cooler way.

“What’s the matter? Still living in the past, aren’t ya?”

As you’re warming up, one of your partners may be talking about the workout last week or something they did back in the day. Make sure to ask that person what Wade Garrett (Sam Elliott) asked Dalton about Memphis.

“You got a skinny little runt named Dalton working here?”

Sometimes a new member of the group gets hazed or the beginner in the group needs to be mentally toughened up before they get physically toughened up by the weights. When the time is right to get fired up, everyone needs to channel their inner Wade.

“You know, for that line of work I thought you’d be bigger.”

By this point you may be past the warmups and getting into the work sets. Now, it’s time to get serious. It may be around this time that you hear the calls of Coleman or the lines of other great athletes. Perhaps there is someone in the gym who is a little too proud of themselves and need to be humbled. You know, kind of like how Cody shared his first impression of Dalton during one of their first conversations.

“Pain don’t hurt.”

Now, we’re pretty deep into this training session. The plates are stacking up and we’re moving toward the big boy section of the dumbbell rack. You or your fellow gymgoers may be on the verge of reaching failure, but two more reps and they have a new PR. Do you need to encourage them to give it their all and leave nothing on the gym floor? Nah, you need to remind them what the great James Dalton infamously said to Doc in one of the most memorable scenes from the movie.

“It’s a good night. Nobody died.”

You made it through the workout, and you get to relish in both the taste of victory and the tightening of the skin from the crazy pump you’ve achieved. If only there was a great quote or line to share to truly capture the intensity and significance of this moment. Fear not, because Frank Tillman (Kevin Tighe) said it in the best way possible.

The new edition may provide more great lines for you to repeat in future workouts. Catch the 2024 edition of Roadhouse in theaters everywhere this March. For more information, follow @roadhousemovie on Instagram.