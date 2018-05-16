Sylvester Stallone Teams Up with David Bautista in 'Escape Plan 2'

Even at 71, Sylvester Stallone is still kicking ass, taking names, and busting out of high-tech maximum security prisons. Sly is back as Ray Breslin, businessman, engineer, and master escape artist in Escape Plan 2: Hades.

After surviving "the Tomb" in the first installment, this time Breslin has to contend with another absurd prison, nicknamed "Hades."

Some plot basics: Breslin is now the head of a contract security force. When one of his team members goes missing, he suspects that he’s being held in Hades, a top-secret prison where prisoners who know too much conveniently disappear. Adding some spice to his situation: The sadistic guards like to pit the prisoners against each other in massive cage fights.

Naturally, the only way to get his man out is for him to go in: “I like working from the inside, out,” Breslin explains. So, he gets himself locked up and his plan really goes into effect. Watch the trailer.

Sadly, he won’t have any help from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Emil Rottmayer this time around, but he does get some backup muscle in the form of Dave Bautista. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson returns and they’re joined by Jaime King, Jesse Metcalfe, and Wes Chatham.

While Arnold had to jump ship, we can rest assured that this is the beginning of a beautiful bromance for Sly and Bautista, who area already in production for Escape Plan 3. Check out this video he shared from the set back in September 2017.

Escape Plan 2: Hades will be released directly to Blu-ray and On-Demand on June 29.