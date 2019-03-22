Tyson Recalls Nearly 70,000 Pounds of Chicken Strips

Before you eat those frozen chicken strips, beware. Tyson has recalled 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products. The products may contain extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, according to federal food safety and inspection officials.

Products under the recall, according to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), include 25-ounce bags of frozen Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips (Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce) and Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips (Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat), in addition to 20-ounce bags of Spare Time Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips (Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Sauce).

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were produced on November 30, 2018, and bear the establishment code "P-7221" on the back of the package and a "use by" date of November 30, 2019, according to the FSIS. These frozen products, according to Tyson, were sent to distribution centers in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Tyson reported that two consumers found fragments of metal in the products, which prompted the company to recall the items. No illnesses or injuries from the products have been reported, but consumers are urged not to consume these items and to discard or return any Tyson products that may have been impacted by the recall.