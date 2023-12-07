As the temperatures lower and days get shorter, there’s one article of clothing that makes a first appearance over all other cold-weather attire: the hoodie.

A comfy hoodie holds its place everywhere; in the gym, while on a hike, or lounging at home.

With that, know you’re covered in the hoodie department this year with this comfy guide.

From sweat-wicking material to extra-soft cotton, take a peek at this year’s holiday must-haves and grab one and make the colder months a bit warmer.

10 Hoodie Holiday Must-Haves For 2024

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie (Men’s)

Made for all seasons, this comfy hoodie offers warmth and durability during the cold months without the extra weight. As a customer favorite, this top resists pilling and shrinkage holding their original fit no matter how hard you train (or play!)

$21.99, at Reebok

Champion Pro-Tech Performance Fleece Hoodie (Women’s)

With hand-warming kangaroo pockets perfect for cooler months, this everyday fleece hoodie combo is designed with sweat-wicking, antimicrobial, material and is made from 100 percent polyester.

$41.99, at Champion

Ducks in a Row Hoodie (Unisex)

Everyone needs a good reminder that staying fit means keeping your ducks in a row. Made with a thick blend of cotton and polyester, this top is plush, soft, and warm making it a perfect choice for any cold day and in and out of the gym.

Unisex $33.90 and up, at Etsy

BAREskin Tactical 3.0 Hoodie (Men’s)

The last outer layer you’ll ever need, this tactical and stylish hoodie is perfect for outdoor winter adventures. Constructed with a full-length Storm flap behind the zipper to block wind, and an adjustable rubber cuff cinch-up for extra warmth, you’ll be insulated and comfortable no matter the weather conditions.

Men’s $119.95, at BAERskin Tactical

Women’s $119.95, at BAERskin Tactical

PAKA The Hoodie

The free-roaming alpacas that Paka sources from have evolved to exist in the extreme temperatures of the Andes Mountains, part of what makes their wool so innovative to us.

These hoodies can handle incredibly hot and cold temperatures due to the hollow nature of their wool, which easily captures and releases heat depending on what you need.

Men’s, $139, at Pakaapparel.com

Women’s, $139, at Pakaapparel.com

STOKED Hoodie (Unisex)

This timeless piece with vintage flare is made from a soft cotton terry blend. With a premium feel and a super-comfy and slightly oversized fit, be sure to size down if you’re looking for a more fitted look).

Note from the Stoked team: The “EST” on the front of the hoodie establishes the date when you became a Stoked Athlete and part of the Stoked Squad!

Unisex: $59, at Kirastokes

Saucony Recovery Sherpa Pullover (Unisex)

This pullover is so soft and comfortable, you might want to save it for post-workout rest. Made with fuzzy fleece material and chest and welt pockets, you can rest your worked muscles in this shirt while keeping warm and cozy.

Unisex $120, at Saucony

Reebok Strength Hoodie (Men’s)

Reebok’s premium performance hoodie, built to tackle tough workouts features a kangaroo pocket with zip closures to hold your keys, wallet, or phone, a rubbed hem stands up to the wear and tear of barbell workouts, and overlapping hood construction to keep the breeze out.

Men’s $70, at Reebok

Reebok Identity Small Logo Hoodie (Women’s)

This zip-up hoodie pairs well with whatever you’re doing; lounging or working out. Made with a cotton-blend fleece that feels soft and comfy while paired with ribbed cuffs and hem, offering a cozy, stay-put fit as you move.

Women’s $29.97, at Reebok

LL Bean Comfort Camp Hoodie, Graphic (Men’s)

This comfortable and stylish hoodie is made with a moisture-wicking, breathable blend of 59 percent cotton, 38 percent polyester, and 3 percent spandex making it the perfect choice for cold days at the gym or relaxing in it after.

$69.99, at LL Bean

LL Bean Cozy Camp Hoodie (Women’s)

Perfect for early morning workouts or paired with jeans and sneakers, this graphic hoodie is made with both cotton, spandex, and polyester perfect for wicking moisture and staying cozy and stylish.

$64.99, at LL Bean