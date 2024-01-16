Whether you’re walking, hiking, skiing, skating, snowshoeing, or tubing, outdoor winter activities call for the right gear. From head to toe, each layer plays an important role in wicking moisture, insulating, and blocking wind.

That said, it’s important to stock up on gear that keeps you safe, warm, and comfortable in low temps.

Without a doubt, these winter essentials are all you need to have the best (and safest) winter workout experience.

Safety Tip: Avoid wearing cotton material in cold weather at all costs – especially as the base layer. Cotton does not wick moisture and can cause your body temperature to drop which can lead to hypothermia. Cotton might feel comfortable but is a dangerous choice when temps fall.

How to Layer Up:

Base Layer – Look for moisture-wicking material such as polyester or acrylic as it will pull sweat away from your skin keeping you dry and safe. Warm and Breathable – Material such as wool or fleece will keep you warm while allowing your skin to breathe. Wind and Rain Protection – Opt for fabric that will block wind and keep you dry in snowy or rainy conditions; Nylon, Polyester, and Tricot.

Winter Gear Essentials

Adults L.L. Bean Bruder Polarized Sunglasses

Designed with 100% UV A, B, and C protection, these stylish shades feature glare-cutting polarization offering lightweight comfort and a flattering rectangular shape suited for both men and women.

Buy Them: $29.95, at L.L Bean (Unisex)

Mountain Hardwear Cabin to Curb Hat

Wick sweat and keep your head warm in this stylish beanie. Perfect for outdoor winter activities, this cap won’t let your body heat escape while keeping you dry all day long.

Buy It: $28.00, at DicksSportingGoods (Unisex)

Adults Stabilicers Walk Traction Device

Designed to keep you from falling on slippery terrane, the adult Stabilicers are a must-have for icy walks and hikes during the cold winter months.

Buy Them: $29.95, at L.L.Bean (Unisex)

Stormlock Highloft Gloves

Keep your hands warm and dry in these windproof, water-repellent, light, and breathable gloves. Pair them with your favorite Winter activity for the best cold-weather protection.

Buy Them: $39.95, at JackWolfSkin (Unisex)

Smart Wool Merino Wool Neck Gaiter

Protect your neck and face from harsh Winter wind. Made from All-Season merino fabric, this gaiter is lightweight and durable. The longer length ensures maximum coverage and wearability in various weather conditions.

Buy It: $36.00, at REI (Unisex)

Alpspitze Down Hoody – Men’s and Women’s Insulated Jacket

Extremely packable, the Alpspitze jacket is the perfect insulation layer for winter adventures. The impressive 800-fill down jacket keeps you warm and insulated, even in damp conditions, and is 100 percent windproof.

Buy It: $369.95 men’s and women’s at, JackWolfskin

Darn Tough Mountaineering Socks

Designed for long-distance hiking in cold temps, this pair features a performance fit resulting in no slipping, bunching, or blisters while the fabric blend safely pulls moisture away from the body.

Buy Them: $35.0,0 men’s and women’s at REI

Everquest Texapore Mid M Snow Boots

The aggressive tread of the outsole on this shoe provides a solid grip on winter surfaces while the cushioning EVA insole relieves the strain on your joints when walking. The high-performance insulation keeps your feet warm in temperatures as low as -30 °C and also copes extremely well with snow and rain, thanks to its waterproof, breathable, and sustainably manufactured TEXAPORE ECOSPHERE membrane.

Buy Them: $149.95, men’s and women’s at JackWolfskin

Alpspitze Wool Pants Base Layer

The Alpspitze Wool Pants are a great base layer for winter sports, specifically designed for strenuous ascents and fast descents. Featuring breathable, fast-drying merino wool, the pants provide warmth and optimal temperature regulation. The natural fiber has an antibacterial effect and reduces unpleasant odors. Additionally, the ¾-length offers maximum comfort when wearing winter boots.

Buy It: $89.95, women’s and men’s at JackWolfSkin

Alpspitze Wool Long Sleeve Base Layer

Pair the wool pants with the snug-fitting Alpspitze Wool Long Sleeve for the ideal base layers for winter sports. Also featuring breathable, fast-drying merino wool, this top base layer provides reliable warmth and temperature regulation. The natural fibers also have antibacterial and odor-resistant properties. The half zip also allows you to wear the collar open or closed.

Buy It: $119.95, Women’s and Men’s at JackWolfSkin

Activate Thermic Pants Winter Hiking Pants

The Activate Thermic softshell pants are a must-have for winter activities. The Texashield Stretch Thermic fabric makes them water-repellent, wind-resistant, and breathable. The reverse side of the double weave fabric is textured to provide thermal insulation. Additionally, the special cut and articulated knees ensure maximum freedom of movement and the cuffs on the pant legs can be adjusted.

Buy It: $139.95, – Women’s and Men’s at JackWolfSkin

Atmosphere Insulated Pants

Cozy, warm pants, ideal for throwing on over base layers in really cold conditions. Insulated with a blend of 700-fill natural down and Texatherm Core Reused/Recycled fill, and protected by Texashield Reused/Recycled Pro Double Rip, these pants are warm and durable enough for any occasion. Also, with Bluesign® approved materials, these pants boast a reduced environmental impact. Easily packable, you can stuff these pants in your bag.

Buy It: $159.95, Women’s and Men’s at JackWolfSkin

Unisex Wool Thermal Light Shirt

Whether you choose this top as your base or second layer you will be kept warm and dry no matter the Winter activity. With Raglan cut sleeves for freedom of motion and comfort, this shirt is a cold-weather must-have essential.

Buy It: $94.95, at BRYNJE