28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
By now you’ve either heard of the ever-so-popular water sport, stand-up paddleboarding or have seen people paddling while standing up out on the water. Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), is a water sport filled with physical activity and relaxation at the same time. Yes, it’s true.
Beyond having a blast on the water with your friends, if you’ve never participated in the water sport, you’d be surprised at the benefits it has to offer.
In a 2016 study on unexperienced SUP participants, found cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and psychological improvements, following three one-hour sessions over a six-week period. That’s both physical and mental health improvement just by giving stand-up paddleboarding a try.
With that, if you’re curious to get out on the water and experience the benefits SUP has to offer, you’ll need to make sure you have the essentials to provide a fun and safe experience.
Beyond hiring a qualified instructor, you’ll need the proper equipment that will not only keep you safe but make your experience a great one. From a board to safety gear, ISLE’s VP has got you covered.
Jimmy Blakeney, VP of Product for ISLE and paddlesports and instructor for the ACA is here to guide beginners into their best paddleboarding experience ever with his recommendations for the best stand up paddleboarding gear.
Not all SUP equipment is the same explains Blakeney. “You get what you pay for with the cheaper stuff,” he says. “One of the things you’re getting when going cheap is the lowest quality accessories possible because that’s how they’re getting the price so low.”
Whether it’s your backpack, paddle, or leash – anything that comes with the kit, when going cheap, these items will be cheap and flimsy.
If a man weighing at 250-pounds and a woman weighing 120 pounds purchase a board with a weight capacity of 300- pounds, the woman will feel as though she is on land when paddling. The man, at first, will feel a little “tippy” on the board but will soon get the rhythm down making the board a good choice for both of them. If that board was fit for a 120-pound woman, the 250-pound man would not have a good first-time SUP experience. Aways go with the highest weight capacity for the best results/experience.
With that, Blakeney explains ISLE has launched a new technology: Inflatable hardboards that bridge the gap between hardboards and inflatables. They are about 300% more rigid than a normal inflatable giving you the best of both worlds. (Not ‘taco-ing’ under your feet while remaining stable).
“A bad paddle is a bad day on the water,” says Blakeney. So, when selecting a paddle, keep in mind, a quality paddle is going to make a huge difference in your SUP experience.
However, selecting a top-notch paddle reaches beyond the material it’s made of. While aluminum is considered good, fiberglass is even better, and carbon is known as the best, the problem is, you can’t simply choose a paddle solely because of the material it’s made of. Why? Some of the paddles that are considered “good” (aluminum), can actually be really great.
So how do you choose a dependable, high-quality paddle? Blakeney recommends going with a reputable brand – one that has been around for a long time and has a history in the sport.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8