As if you didn’t need an excuse to buy more leggings, Christmas is right around the corner making it the perfect time to treat yourself or another legging lover in your life.

Leggings are a closet (and workout) staple for women all over the globe and for good reason. Not only does this popular pant feel good, but it also wicks moisture and provides compression and support in and out of the gym.

Revenue in the leggings and tights market reached over $13 billion in 2023 speaking volumes about this performance wear. (And that doesn’t include this year’s Christmas sales!)

With that, it’s no surprise why leggings are a girl’s best friend.

So, whether you’re looking for a new pair to support your sweat sessions or some to work from home in, this list will guarantee you’ll have a different pair of leggings for each day of the week.

YOSMITE High-Waisted Fleece-lined Warm Leggings

Fleece-lined to keep you warm in the winter, these high-waisted, sweat-wicking leggings are lightweight and provide a slim and flattering look.

$48, at, Kyodan

The Inspire Legging

This workout wardrobe staple is designed with custom medium compression fabric that supports you during the toughest of workouts with squat-proof material that won’t stretch out or lose its shape.

$30, at Mom Squad Clothing

Wonderlink Coldgear Super High-Rise Leggings

Brushed inside for added warmth, these stylish leggings come with a front zipper and moisture-wicking material creating the perfect balance of style and comfort.

$30, at 90 Degree by Reflex

Salutation Stash Mesh Tight

Designed with mesh ventilation to keep you cool, the Powervita fabric is buttery-soft offering support that feels like a gentle hug.

$119, at Athleta

Run Visible Thermal Tight

Run Visible and stay warm in these stylish leggings designed with fluorescence, contrasting colors and extra reflectivity to help you stay visible in low-light conditions. The moisture-wicking thermal fabric adds warmth to fight off chilly weather during your winter workouts.

$112.50, at BROOKS

7/8 High-Waist Air Brush Leggings

You’ll love the sculpting and smoothing effect these high-quality leggings offer. Designed with a flat-locked seaming for comfort and functionality, no side seams, and an on-trend high waist; once you step into these pants you’ll be sure to grab more.

$98, at Alo

Cold Weather High-Waisted Legging

Cut from silky-smooth Motion365 fabric for superior support and breathability, the Trinity High-waisted Utility Leggings are durable, fashionable, and allow for the perfect range of motion. With two pockets at your hips and an invisible zip pocket in the back, for things like keys or your gym card, it’s safe to say this pair boasts plenty of storage and dependability!

Non-Member $74.95 (VIP Offer $14.98), at Fabletics

Body Engineered One by One Legging

This best-selling legging is squat proof and fits like a glove. Perfect for all-day legging, the inspiring design elongates the leg providing a flattering appeal. With moderate compression and a shaped high-waist, the One-by-One Legging hosts the perfect balance between comfort and support.

$94, at NUX