Warmer weather and longer daylight hours are a runner’s motivation for waking out of winter hibernation. Add fresh gear to the occasion, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for success.

Whether you’ve been running for years, or are a newbie to the sport, these high-performance and stylish women’s running gear will inspire you to push the pace all season long.

Women’s Sneakers

Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe

Lululemon, but for your feet. The Blissfeel running shoe is Lululemon’s newest addition to the brand and it’s designed “solely” for women. Crafted with a seamless, moisture-wicking liner that wraps your feet in comfort, and tuned coned cushioning to soften landings and spring you forward with every step.

Purchase: $148 at shop.lululemon.com

Reebok Floatride Energy 4

This newly-released running shoe checks all the boxes when it comes to running in comfort. With a lightweight breathable upper producing a cool, dry environment for your feet and Floatride Energy foam at the midsole, you’ll experience a smooth, supportive and responsive ride for a durable yet comfortable run.

Purchase: $110 at reebok.com

Asics Women’s GEL-KAYANO 28

Comfort, stability and responsiveness are what you get with these runners. With a new gender-specific 3D SPACE CONSTRUCTION under the heel and forefoot, reducing the shoes’ weight while providing better cushioning and stability, your runs will feel secure yet cloudlike.

Purchase: $160 at asics.com

Saucony Triumph 19

Formulated for the softest underfoot feel, the plush bed of PWRRUN+ provides a runner’s feet more cushioning with less weight for a supportive, springy ride. The top layer of the shoe provides an additional layer of comfortability and breathability making your running session cool and comfortable.

Purchase: $150 at saucony.com

Altra Timp 4 Trail Shoe

The Timp 4 is equipped with ultimate trail features and is designed for any trail, ground, or terrain. With features like the grippy MaxTrac™ outsole and Altra EGO™ MAX midsole, this iteration comes with an improved fit designed for performance on your all-day trail excursions.

Purchase: $160 at altra.com

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 5

Add a little more bounce to your step with the latest installment of these popular Brooks runners. Its stretchier material allows your feet to propel in a more comfortable and flexible manner, while DNA AMP midsole technology allows for a more springlike effect with each step, while its Fit Knit upper features an integrated tongue, making for a seamless fit no matter whether your running outside or on the treadmill.

Purchase: $150 at Brooksrunning.com

Women Running Bottoms:

Adidas Run Allover Print Running Shorts

Feel comfortable in your stride and run all over with these lightweight, stylish running shorts made from 100 percent recycled content. With a reflective logo for safety and a sweat-guard pocket with a zip, you’ll be breezing through your runs with ease.

Purchase: $40 at adidas.com

Reebok Lux high-rise leggings

Run with confidence while keeping cool and supporting your curves with Reebok’s Lux high-rise leggings. Made with Speedwick technology to keep your lower body cool and dry, and an easy reach side-stash pocket for electronics, these figure-flattering leggings will see you through your toughest runs.

Purchase: $25 at reebok.com

Under Armour Fly Fast Capri

Soft, quick-drying and supportive, the Under Armour Fly Fast Capri wicks sweat while delivering superior coverage without weighing you down. The combination of anti-odour technology and super breathable mesh panels, dump heat, creating the perfect setting for the perfect run.

Purchase: $50 at underarmour.com

Reebok Running Printed Shorts

Breeze through your every run, in effortless style with Reeboks, Printed running shorts. Designed with Speedwick 100 percent recycled polyester and built-in mesh briefs, wicking sweat and staying cool and comfortable has never been so easy.

Purchase: $35 at reebok.com

Lululemon Track that Mid-Rise Lined Shorts

Designed for running, these high-coverage, lightweight shorts are just what you need to put some pep in your stride. With a waistband that lies flat and won’t dig in, and a built-in liner for extra protection, the 4-way stretch, the sweat-wicking fabric is a must-have this running season.

Purchase: $68 at shop.lululemon.com

Women Sports Bras:

Born Primitive Your Essential Sports Bra

Providing ultimate support without sacrificing comfort, the essential sports bra is a must-have for female runners. Designed with spandex for a snug but soft feel, and nylon to wick sweat and keep you dry, you can run with confidence and comfort.

Purchase: $48 at bornprimitive.com

Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense

Crafted with game-changing, Motion Sense ™ technology treated fabric that firms up more during high impact movements and less during low impact movements, this sports bra will have you feeling secure and supported. With Convertible straps that can be worn straight or crossed for maximum support, you can personalize your sports bra while getting the most out of your runs.

Purchase: $25 at reebok.com

Lululemon Energy High Support Sports Bra

Experience that held-in support whether you’re running long distances or sprinting intervals. Designed for running, the quick-drying fabric consists of built-in moulded foam pads and adjustable double-cross-back straps which provide personalized comfort and support.

Purchase: $58 at shop.lululemon.com

Fabletics Trinity High Impact Sports Bra

This high-impact sports bra features an innovative triple-pocket design so that you can keep essentials handy during your next run. Created with breathable, moisture-wicking material, this sports bra is perfect for keeping your body cool as you rack on the miles. With removable cups for personalized comfort and all-way stretch, you’ll be impossible to slow down.

Purchase: $75 at fabletics.com

Adidas FastImpact Luxe Run High-Support Bra

Never get distracted by discomfort again during your runs with this highly comfortable and adjustable sports bra. Tighten and loosen the fit with the adjustable details on the shoulder straps and chest while enjoying the adiform fabric which produces a sleek tech touch.

Purhase: $80 at adidas.com

Women’s Running Tops:

Asics RACE SEAMLESS TOP

Made from lightweight French terry fabric that’s equipped with quick-dry properties to keep you dry when running, the RACE SLEEVELESS top offers a sleek form-fitting design while allowing your arms to move freely in motion.

Purchase: $45 at asics.com

Fabletics Phoenix Lite Long Sleeve Top

Meet a not-so-basic basic running top that belongs in your running wardrobe. In a lightweight fabric made with recycled materials, this top has a classic scoop-neck design that goes with everything. (Yes, you can wear this running shirt out on the town) The all-way stretch and moisture-wicking material provide performance and breathability.

Purchase: $85 at fabletics.com

Under Armour Racer Tank

Sleeveless, sweat-wicking, and durable, the Under Armour Racer tank encompasses a 4-way stretch with anti-odour technology, preventing the growth of odour-causing microbes. Built with recyclable fabric and free of microplastics that pollute waterways, this tank wicks moisture & dries fast keeping you cool and dry.

Purchase: $25 at underarmour.com

REI-Co-op Swiftland Pullover Running Hoodie

Perfect for cool morning (or evening) runs, this moisture-wicking, pull-over hoodie is a 4-season friend of runners. The scuba hood with a bound hem stays put without drawcords, while the thumbhole cuffs keep sleeves in place when you’re running. A reflective detail all the way around the top helps you stay seen in low-light situations.

Purchase: $60 at REI.com

Reebok Running Speedwick Tank Top

Designed for running and made with Speedwick technology to keep you dry, this sleeveless tank offers breathability and comfort all while made from at least 30 percent recycled material. A mesh back panel keeps air flowing, while reflective details level up visibility keeping you safe from traffic.

Purchase: $20 at reebok.com

Brooks Run Within Sweatshirt

Style and performance were both nailed with this entry from the run giants. Made with a lightweight and loose fit material, the sweatshirt is stylish enouth to wear to the office and athletic and breathable enough to get in a max-effort hit the gym straight after, then maybe for nightcap.

Purchase: $98 at brooksrunning.com

HEX Performance Detergent

Sweaty running clothes and doing laundry go hand-in-hand. HEX Performance detergent is specifically designed to thoroughly clean sweat-wicking, stretching, and breathable clothes in ways regular detergent can’t. The HEX molecule is small and smart enough to find its way into the tight weave of your activewear, and truly clean from the inside out; prolonging the life of your workout clothes, protecting the fabric, and improving them after each wash.

Purchase: Starting at $12 at hexperformance.com