A viral video showing Eddie Hall screaming into a car and threatening to “rip” and “twist” the head off a driver outside of his home caused concern this week, but the 2017 World’s Strongest Man has responded via social media, explaining that he was defending his family who had been scared by the lingering attention of some unwanted guests.

The now-infamous video shows Hall, 37, getting into a fracas outside of his home in North Staffordshire, England, in a situation that continues to escalate until the big man shouts expletives and threatens the people inside of the car, even chasing the vehicle as it attempts to speed off.

Why did Eddie Hall get into a screaming match on his street?

So, what happened? Apparently, cousins Callum Cadwallader and Kevin Walker, along with their respective families, had been out for dinner and decided to park outside of Hall’s family house to take a look on their way home. They were shortly thereafter asked to leave by Eddie’s wife Alexandra on the basis that they were scaring the kids inside, but they stayed in the area a little longer, and that’s when things appear to have blown up, with Hall, who has recently won his first MMA bout and is known as “The Beast,” getting into a screaming match on his own street.

The video has understandably divided observers based on the differing opinions of Hall’s level of aggression and choice of language, alongside his right to defend his family from perceived harassment or danger. On Tuesday May 6, 2025, the strongman released the following statement for his 5.2 million-plus followers on Instagram to try and set the record straight from his point of view.

“This video has been going viral across the internet painting me as a bad guy who smashes cars up, threatens people and upsets kids. Well, the truth is now live on my YouTube channel so please look at both sides of the story before judging!” wrote the strongman. “3 blacked out cars circled my kids home last night at 9pm revving engines, beeping horns, looking into the property and wouldn’t leave when asked to do so… things escalated and here you’re seeing the last 30 seconds of a total of an 18 minute harassment of my kids peaceful place of sanctuary. I ask you to watch the full video on my YouTube channel and tell me you wouldn’t have done the same?!”

While many people criticized Hall’s own behavior, others within the strongman and MMA communities, and those that follow him via Instagram, were quick to show their support. Irish UFC fighter Keifer Crosbie wrote, “Good man Eddie, would have done the exact same!” while another follower echoed the sentiment. “Protect your family at all costs. We understand.” Still, in a comment with more than 3k likes, retired strength competitor Robert Oberst decided to take his own shot at Hall. “You should’ve punched them in the back of the head,” he wrote, in an apparent reference to the illegal strikes made by Hall in his successful MMA debut against Mariusz Pudzianowski.

“I want to reiterate like I did in the YouTube video!!!,” added Hall. “Please no one contact, abuse or harass the people involved in the incident. They have young children, and I don’t want any emotional or especially physical harm whatsoever to come to them or their families. The shame from their backwards video going viral and backfiring on them is enough in my opinion! I mean it!!!” Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail.