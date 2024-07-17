Ozempic, the revolutionary drug designed to help people with type 2 diabetes has become famously popular as a weight loss aid, and the resulting popularity of this medication has in turn generated a dark network of counterfeit products. But how can you spot the rip offs from the real thing? M&F takes a look.

“WHO has been observing increased demand for these medicines as well as reports on falsification,” reads a new statement form the World Health Organisation in response to the criminal production and distribution of the diabetic aid. “These falsified products could have harmful effects to people’s health; if the products don’t have the necessary raw components, falsified medicines can lead to health complications resulting from unmanaged blood glucose levels or weight. In other cases, another undeclared active ingredient may be contained in the injection device, e.g. insulin, leading to an unpredictable range of health risks or complications.”

The WHO have joined healthcare authorities around the world in alerting individuals to the potential dangers of fake Ozempic. These phony iterations of the drug are being discovered all around the world, even finding its way into legitimate supply chains.

How to Identify Fake Ozempic Pens and Cartons

Ozempic manufacturers Novo Nordisk have provided the following guidance for spotting counterfeit Ozempic injections pens and cartons:

Genuine pens do not extend or increase in length when setting the dose.

Authentic Ozempic® pens are currently available in the following configurations:

0.25/0.5 mg pen, 1 mg pen, 2 mg pen

Labels on a counterfeit pen could be of poor quality and not be adhere well to the pen.

Counterfeit cartons may have spelling mistakes or type spacing issues

A counterfeit carton may not include the tamper resistant/perforation.

The batch number printed on a counterfeit box may not correspond to the product strength stated on the same box and pen.

In some cases, fake pens are even being inserted into authentic packaging, meaning that observing the pen closely is essential. If you have any doubts on the genuineness of your Ozempic, always seek assistance from a healthcare professional, and never purchase drugs from unregulated sources.

