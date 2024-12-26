Dick Van Dyke turned 99-years-young on December 13, and if his recent Instagram post is anything to go by, the Mary Poppins star still takes his longevity seriously by giving it his all on leg day.

The clip, posted to the legendary entertainer’s Instagram account on December 18 shows Van Dyke executing reps on the leg press machine. But not just double presses, he can be seen crushing some single leg work too. “I can’t even do that at 38, lol,” wrote one impressed IG follower. “Such an inspiration! Keep moving,” added another. Of course, DVD has long talked of his passion for fitness. When he turned the grand old age of ninety, he celebrated at the gym by giving interviews to reporters.

In June 2024, having become the oldest actor to win a Daytime Emmy Award (at 98, for his performance on Days of our Lives), he told Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar that he was still hitting the gym three times per week. “And I recommend it to everybody. That’s my secret weapon,” he shared, proving that you are never too old to invest in your health.

Dick Van Dyke Never Skips Leg Day

With muscle now considered by many health experts to be the most important organ of the body, Dick Van Dyke is not only increasing his lean mass by getting his sweat on, but he’s also working on his coordination too. Single limb work such as leg presses are thought to aid brain performance and help stave off both mental and physical ailments. There are countless studies that have determined moderate to vigorous exercise extends life expectancy.

At the age of 95, Van Dyke had also shared an impressive workout routine that included crunches for his core. “Well, I can do a couple of hundred of these,” he explained at the time. “All you old guys out there, listen to me,” he enthused during that popular workout. “You can keep going. I’m still dancing and singing … I’m looking forward to 100. George Burns made it and I’m gonna do it too.” Here’s to 2025, Sir!

@cbsmornings At 95 years old DickVanDyke is still kicking — literally. He showed us his daily workout routine, which he says keeps him dancing and singing. 💪 ♬ original sound – CBS Mornings

