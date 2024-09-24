Slap fighting’s popularity has exploded in recent years and there’s no doubt about it: the simple test of giving and receiving the primeval punishment of an open-handed slap across the face makes for violent viewing. But while some measures are currently put in place to limit the damage done by those shocking slaps, a new slap fighting study shows the risk of brain injury may not be worth it.

Rules of Slap Fighting

The rules of slap fighting can vary from league to league but generally start with a coin toss to determine who delivers the first brutal blow. The striker is then given an allotted amount of time to try and slap their opponent senseless before they go next. Contests may last for 3 three rounds and if no one is deemed as being knocked out, the judges will decide on the winner based on the slaps and the reactions to being slapped. While the concept is proving extremely popular and leading to viral social media clips, experts have sought to figure out the health risks.

The Slap Fighting Study Report

The new report, undertaken by experts at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, is thought to be the first of its kind, and looked for visible signs of concussion in those that competed in professional slap fighting competitions.

“Slap fighting may be entertaining to watch as a lay viewer, but as medical professionals, we found some aspects of the competitions to be quite concerning,” says the study’s lead author, Raj Swaroop Lavadi. “Our end goal is to make all professional sports safer for the neurologic health of the athletes. It is really difficult to ban any sport, but it is possible to raise awareness about the associated harms. We were intrigued with the prospect of applying video analysis to identify signs of concussion in a competition that hasn’t previously been studied.”

Analysing some 333 slaps caught by reviewing the video footage, experts found concerning signs of concussion. By the end of each match, approximately one third resulted in fighters having a “blank or vacant” look. Almost 80% of those taking part demonstrated visible signs of concussion. “Clinically, concussion can show up in different ways, but each can result in short or long-term disability and socioeconomic distress,” says senior author, Nitin Agarwal, MD. “As a physician who has a background in martial arts and is passionate about combat sports, I remain concerned regarding the frequency of overt signs of concussion among slap fighters.”

While rules are already in place to mitigate injury, such as mandating that slaps must land below the eye but above the chin, experts are hoping to make further suggestions in order to protect fighters further. One measure that is already a priority is examining the potential benefits of mouthpieces.