For many of us, reaching our 30s is marked by gaining a few pounds of unwanted bodyfat while dealing with the pressures of a burgeoning family and professional career. The narrative that our metabolisms are working against us as we age can provide comfort that the rising numbers on the scales are a product of nature rather than our own negative choices, but this story that we tell ourselves might not be completely true, explains the evidence backed fitness coach, Jeff Nippard.

“What happens to your metabolism once you hit 30 or 40?” asked the astute fitness expert via a recent Instagram post for his 3.4 million followers. “Holding on to a lean physique can definitely feel harder as we get older.”

Nippard knows this evolutionary experience all too well. “I just turned 35, and I definitely can’t eat as many calories as I used to when I was 25,” he admitted. So, there you have it, our metabolism is making it difficult to maintain a lean physique, right? Not so fast, explained the natural bodybuilder and powerlifter. “Most people assume that it’s because their basal metabolic rate, or BMR, drops off. But there’s actually something else going on.”

Your Metabolic Rate is Slowing, but Much Slower Than You Think

While it may be comforting to lean on the idea that our declining metabolism presents an insurmountable challenge, Nippard points out that the science generally disagrees. “This gigantic study of over 6,000 people found that basal metabolic rate, per pound of lean mass, was actually quite stable from 20 all the way up to 60 years old,” he concluded. Need a second opinion? Nippard’s got you covered. “This other huge study from Geisler at al, found the same basic thing. Basic metabolic rate did decline a bit during midlife, but only by about 1 to 2 percent. Nothing you should notice,” he said, sharing the good and not so bad news. Still, that does leave a burning question to answer. Why do so many people feel like their metabolism’s are slowing down in midlife?

The Real Reason Many People Gain Weight in their 30s and 40s

While a stalling metabolism may provide some comfort, this flawed story that we tell ourselves is doing nothing for future fitness levels. “Well, if you lift less in your 30s, as many do, you will lose muscle,” explained Nippard. “Which can contribute to a slower metabolism, but it’s mostly coming from a change in lifestyle. A lot of people move less, sit more, and snack more as they get older. That means the good news is staying active, working out, and keeping an eye on your diet can offset any of those small metabolic changes.” Don’t just take the canny Canadian’s word for it. Science has also found that slowing metabolisms can be a result of the inflammation caused by poor lifestyle choices rather than age itself. While physical activity guidelines recommend adults engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate exercise, 75 to 150

minutes each week of vigorous movement, or a combination of both, recent studies have shown that if adults do more than the recommended amount, it can lower their risk of death. Moderate physical activity is defined as walking, weightlifting and lower-intensity exercise, while vigorous exercise is categorized as running, cycling and swimming. Aside from the aesthetics, those who embrace an active lifestyle tend to live longer, so as relates to living a healthier, fitter, existence, why not write your own story.?