This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.
Successful weight loss requires discipline, dedication, and plenty of hard work.
Yet even if you follow a strict diet for months on end, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the results you’re looking for.
That’s why people who are serious about making progress use weight loss shakes.
But with so many of these shakes on the market, which one should you use?
Based on research, customer reviews, and my own experience, here is my list of the top five weight loss shakes that work:
To find out why I rate these five weight loss shakes so highly, keep reading!
In first place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is PhenQ Meal Shake.
PhenQ Meal Shake is a meal-replacement shake made by the well-known supplement company PhenQ.
The shake was developed to work alongside the company’s weight loss pills and is designed to help people reach and maintain a healthy weight without feeling too hungry.
PhenQ claims that its meal shake offers benefits like:
These claimed benefits are impressive, so I decided to take a deep dive into the ingredients to find out how PhenQ Meal Shake works.
Each PhenQ Meal Shake contains:
Here’s a quick summary of the most important ingredients in PhenQ Meal Shake and the science behind them.
As the protein in PhenQ Meal Shake is sourced from pea, hemp, and brown rice, it is 100% free from dairy, gluten, and nuts and can be used as part of a vegetarian, vegan, or keto diet.
PhenQ’s claims about its Meal Shakes are supported by scientific research, but I still wanted to see what customers were saying online.
What Others Are Saying
PhenQ says that thousands of people have successfully lost weight with their Meal Shakes, but do these claims check out?
The official PhenQ website has dozens of positive reviews about the shakes.
My PhenQ Meal Shakes Results
After reading so many positive PhenQ Meal Shake reviews, I placed an order and tested it myself.
I decided to try intermittent fasting, which meant skipping breakfast, having a Meal Shake for lunch, and eating a proper dinner in the evening.
Here’s what happened:
After 30 days, I’d lost an impressive 8 lbs and was well on my way to getting the trim, toned look I’d always wanted.
In my opinion, PhenQ Meal Shake is the best shake for effortless weight loss, higher energy levels, and getting rid of hunger pangs.
Every order comes with a 100% satisfaction, 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund on any unopened packs if you try it and decide it isn’t for you.
Click here to visit the official PhenQ meal shakes website and learn more about how it will help you lose weight.
In second place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is Complete by Instant Knockout.
The company claims that Complete is a “100% nutritionally complete” meal replacement shake that may offer benefits like:
To see whether these claims are accurate, I researched the key ingredients in Complete, and here’s what I found.
Each serving of Complete contains:
The key ingredients for weight loss in Complete are:
After researching the key ingredients in Complete’s all-vegan formula, I was impressed by the evidence.
Instant knockout is also known for its weight loss pills and fat-burning supplements.
My Instant Knockout Complete Results
I ordered one pack of Complete (28 meals) and was impressed by how quickly it arrived.
I decided to follow the same intermittent fasting diet plan that I used with the PhenQ Meal Shakes and took Complete at lunchtime.
Here’s what I experienced:
At £78 for 28 meals, Instant Knockout Complete is pricey but the results are well worth it. Complete tastes great, has top-notch ingredients, and makes dieting much easier.
If you place an order and decide Complete isn’t for you, the company offers a fair returns policy and will give you a 100% refund on any unopened packs.
Click here to read more about my No 2 best weight loss shake, Instant Knockout Complete!
In third place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is LYFEFuel All-In-One Essentials Shakes.
LYFE is a dietary supplement company headquartered in California that produces a range of small-batch organic and non-GMO products.
It developed the Essentials meal replacement shake to help anyone get a nutritionally complete plant-based meal in less than 60 seconds.
The company claims that Essentials can:
I dug into the ingredients to see whether these claims are justified.
When mixed with water, each Essentials shake contains:
LYFE says it is committed to using organic ingredients whenever possible and claims to use natural ingredients if it can’t source organic.
The ingredients in Essentials are divided into seven blends, including the Balance and Vitality Greens blend, the Super Berry blend, the Digestive blend, and more.
But it’s the Metabolic and Weight Control blend that I’m most interested in.
This blend contains:
These science-backed ingredients appear to make Essentials the ideal meal replacement for those looking to lose weight, but I still wanted to see what others were saying online.
My LYFEFuel Essentials Results
LYFE is very clear that its Essentials shakes aren’t a quick-fix solution to weight loss and suggests using them for at least one month alongside an effective wellness routine that you can stick to.
The shakes come in vanilla and chocolate flavor and cost $60 per month with priority delivery.
Here’s what I experienced when I tested the Essentials chocolate for one month:
Essentials had a huge effect on all aspects of my body. It worked brilliantly for weight loss and also improved my digestion, mood, sleep, and general performance.
I highly recommend Essentials and think it’s one of the best shakes for weight loss. LYFE currently offers a no-questions-asked refund on all purchases if you try it and aren’t 100% happy.
Click here to read more about my No 3 best weight loss shake, LYFEFuel Essentials
In fourth place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is Garden Of Life Raw Organic Fit.
Raw Organic Fit is a plant-based protein powder designed especially for people who want to lose weight.
Garden Of Life claims that Fit may help you:
To find out whether these claims are backed by science, I researched the ingredients in Fit, and here’s what I found.
According to Garden Of Life, each serving of Fit contains:
The key ingredients in Fit have been investigated in multiple clinical trials and found to have the following effects.
According to the research I read, all three of these ingredients have been proven to help you burn fat, lose weight, and improve the way you look.
My Raw Organic Fit Results
I ordered two large tubs of Raw Organic Fit (32.08oz/930g) which gave me a total of 40 servings and was impressed by how quickly they arrived.
Using the same diet plan as I’d used with other weight loss shakes, I skipped breakfast and had one serving of Fit (46.5g) instead of lunch, then a whole-food meal in the evening.
Here are my results:
I highly recommend Raw Organic Fit as one of the best weight-loss shakes on the market. It’s extremely good at banishing hunger pangs and gives you everything you need to make progress with your diet.
The only reason why Fit isn’t higher on my list is its price. A $41.59 tub contains just 10 servings.
I think for this quality of ingredients, Fit is worth the price, but it might not be suitable for everyone’s budget.
All orders come with free shipping and a fair returns policy so you won’t risk your money by trying it.
Click here to read more about my No 4 best weight loss shake, Raw Organic Fit!
In fifth place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is the Keto Meal Shake By Keto Science.
As its name suggests, Keto Science developed its meal shake especially for people following a ketogenic diet so it’s high in healthy fats and relatively low in protein.
The goal of a ketogenic diet is to encourage your body to enter a natural state called “ketosis” where stored fat is broken down into “ketone bodies” and released into the bloodstream to be used as fuel.
The company claims that its Keto Meal Shake may:
To discover whether these claims are true, I reviewed the key ingredients in the Keto Meal Shake to see what research I could find.
When mixed with water, each serving of Keto Meal Shake provides:
The key ingredients for weight loss are:
Based on this research, Keto Sciences had clearly designed Keto Meal Shake to meet the needs of Keto dieters. I still wanted to see what other customers were saying.
My Keto Meal Shake Results
Each tub of Keto Meal Shake contains 14 servings and costs just $29.99, making it great value for money.
I ordered two tubs and started testing the shakes as soon as my order was delivered. Here’s what happened.
If you plan to try keto for weight loss, I highly recommend having a Keto Meal Shake for at least one of your meals every day. They are extremely satisfying and make weight loss a breeze.
Every order comes with free shipping and is backed by a fair returns policy so you have nothing to lose.
Click here to learn more about my No 5 best weight loss shake, Keto Meal Shake!
If you were curious about the best weight loss shakes and the type of results you can expect, any one of the five shakes on my list will help you meet your goals.
To wrap up this review, here’s a summary of what each weight loss shake does best:
I experienced rapid fat loss with each of these shakes and found they all made it much easier to diet and work out regularly.
But if I had to choose just one shake, the PhenQ Meal Shakes are the ones I’d choose. They helped me lose the most weight in the shortest amount of time and are my top recommendation.
