Successful weight loss requires discipline, dedication, and plenty of hard work.

Yet even if you follow a strict diet for months on end, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the results you’re looking for.

That’s why people who are serious about making progress use weight loss shakes.

But with so many of these shakes on the market, which one should you use?

Based on research, customer reviews, and my own experience, here is my list of the top five weight loss shakes that work:

1: PhenQ Meal Shakes

In first place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is PhenQ Meal Shake.

PhenQ Meal Shake is a meal-replacement shake made by the well-known supplement company PhenQ.

The shake was developed to work alongside the company’s weight loss pills and is designed to help people reach and maintain a healthy weight without feeling too hungry.

PhenQ claims that its meal shake offers benefits like:

Faster fat loss

More energy

Increased focus

Fewer hunger pangs

These claimed benefits are impressive, so I decided to take a deep dive into the ingredients to find out how PhenQ Meal Shake works.

Each PhenQ Meal Shake contains:

16 grams of protein,

5 grams of carbs (3 grams of natural sugar)

13 grams of healthy fat from natural MCT oil

24 vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens

Here’s a quick summary of the most important ingredients in PhenQ Meal Shake and the science behind them.

InnoSlim® (250 mg) InnoSlim® contains Panax notoginseng and Astragalus membranaceus, two natural plant extracts that have been clinically proven to trigger a fat-burning ‘switch’ called AMP-activated protein kinase which stimulates fat loss.

InnoSlim® contains Panax notoginseng and Astragalus membranaceus, two natural plant extracts that have been clinically proven to trigger a fat-burning ‘switch’ called AMP-activated protein kinase which stimulates fat loss. Coconut Oil (13g) Coconut oil has been proven to increase the rate that glucose (sugar) is burned as energy and also helps suppress hunger, according to this study.

Coconut oil has been proven to increase the rate that glucose (sugar) is burned as energy and also helps suppress hunger, according to this study. Linseed Flour (11g) Linseed flour is another proven appetite suppressant that also improves digestion and heart health.

Linseed flour is another proven appetite suppressant that also improves digestion and heart health. KSM – 66 Ashwagandha® (300 mg) According to multiple clinical trials, Ashwagandha boosts muscle strength and reduces stress, which can help prevent overeating while dieting.

According to multiple clinical trials, Ashwagandha boosts muscle strength and reduces stress, which can help prevent overeating while dieting. Reishi Mushroom Extract (Ganoderma lucidum) (100mg) Ganoderma lucidum has been shown to boost energy levels and reduce fatigue.

As the protein in PhenQ Meal Shake is sourced from pea, hemp, and brown rice, it is 100% free from dairy, gluten, and nuts and can be used as part of a vegetarian, vegan, or keto diet.

PhenQ’s claims about its Meal Shakes are supported by scientific research, but I still wanted to see what customers were saying online.

What Others Are Saying

PhenQ says that thousands of people have successfully lost weight with their Meal Shakes, but do these claims check out?

The official PhenQ website has dozens of positive reviews about the shakes.

My PhenQ Meal Shakes Results



After reading so many positive PhenQ Meal Shake reviews, I placed an order and tested it myself.

I decided to try intermittent fasting, which meant skipping breakfast, having a Meal Shake for lunch, and eating a proper dinner in the evening.

Here’s what happened:

Despite a few reviews mentioning how PhenQ Meal Shakes used to taste chalky or tasteless, the company seems to have updated the formula as I found the vanilla shakes delicious! They mixed in seconds and tasted just like a proper milkshake.

During the first week, I noticed how much extra energy and focus the Meal Shakes gave me. They filled me up so much that I stopped snacking and even had enough energy for an evening workout!

PhenQ Meal Shakes made me feel stronger and healthier even though I was dieting. My hunger pangs were gone, and this helped me stick with my diet.

After 30 days, I’d lost an impressive 8 lbs and was well on my way to getting the trim, toned look I’d always wanted.

In my opinion, PhenQ Meal Shake is the best shake for effortless weight loss, higher energy levels, and getting rid of hunger pangs.

Every order comes with a 100% satisfaction, 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund on any unopened packs if you try it and decide it isn’t for you.

2: Instant Knockout Complete

In second place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is Complete by Instant Knockout.

The company claims that Complete is a “100% nutritionally complete” meal replacement shake that may offer benefits like:

Faster metabolism to promote fat burning.

Improved energy and focus.

Reduced cravings and hunger pangs.

To see whether these claims are accurate, I researched the key ingredients in Complete, and here’s what I found.

Each serving of Complete contains:

400 calories

35g of protein

35g of carbohydrate

13g of fiber

26 essential vitamins and minerals including Vitamin D, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Omega 3 & 6, and Chromium.

The key ingredients for weight loss in Complete are:

Medium Chain Triglycerides: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) are useful dietary fats that increase your metabolic rate and help you burn fat faster. According to this study, MCTs increase fat oxidation and energy expenditure, improve body composition, and reduce food intake.

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) are useful dietary fats that increase your metabolic rate and help you burn fat faster. According to this study, MCTs increase fat oxidation and energy expenditure, improve body composition, and reduce food intake. Golden Flaxseed: Golden flaxseed is rich in a-linolenic acid, lignans, and dietary fiber, and has been investigated as a promising way of reducing the risk of diseases associated with excess body weight. According to this study, golden flaxseed improved the lipid (fat) profile of overweight women in just 12 weeks.

Golden flaxseed is rich in a-linolenic acid, lignans, and dietary fiber, and has been investigated as a promising way of reducing the risk of diseases associated with excess body weight. According to this study, golden flaxseed improved the lipid (fat) profile of overweight women in just 12 weeks. Organic Brown Rice: Organic brown rice concentrate is a healthy, all-natural source of amino acids that supply your muscles with energy. This study found that brown rice improves glycemic control and can significantly reduce waist circumference in just 12 weeks.

After researching the key ingredients in Complete’s all-vegan formula, I was impressed by the evidence.

Instant knockout is also known for its weight loss pills and fat-burning supplements.

My Instant Knockout Complete Results

I ordered one pack of Complete (28 meals) and was impressed by how quickly it arrived.

I decided to follow the same intermittent fasting diet plan that I used with the PhenQ Meal Shakes and took Complete at lunchtime.

Here’s what I experienced:

I used a shaker to mix two scoops of Complete with 500ml cold water and found it tastes like a delicious chocolate milkshake. As it doesn’t require a blender, I could enjoy Complete at work or even while traveling without any fuss.

Complete kept me full and satisfied for hours which helped me avoid snacking between lunch and dinner. It gave me plenty of energy for the afternoon and this meant I never missed an afternoon workout.

Complete was so filling that I ate less than usual for dinner, which really helped my weight loss. I managed to lose 7 lbs in just one month!

At £78 for 28 meals, Instant Knockout Complete is pricey but the results are well worth it. Complete tastes great, has top-notch ingredients, and makes dieting much easier.

If you place an order and decide Complete isn’t for you, the company offers a fair returns policy and will give you a 100% refund on any unopened packs.

3: LYFEFuel Essentials

In third place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is LYFEFuel All-In-One Essentials Shakes.

LYFE is a dietary supplement company headquartered in California that produces a range of small-batch organic and non-GMO products.

It developed the Essentials meal replacement shake to help anyone get a nutritionally complete plant-based meal in less than 60 seconds.

The company claims that Essentials can:

Curb hunger

Control cravings

Improve metabolism

I dug into the ingredients to see whether these claims are justified.

When mixed with water, each Essentials shake contains:

110 calories

25 real whole foods

18g plant-based protein

3g net carbs

27 vitamins and minerals including B12, D3, K2, and Magnesium

LYFE says it is committed to using organic ingredients whenever possible and claims to use natural ingredients if it can’t source organic.

The ingredients in Essentials are divided into seven blends, including the Balance and Vitality Greens blend, the Super Berry blend, the Digestive blend, and more.

But it’s the Metabolic and Weight Control blend that I’m most interested in.

This blend contains:

Organic sprouted brown rice: Brown rice has been proven to trigger significant abdominal fat loss when consumed as part of a vegan diet.

Brown rice has been proven to trigger significant abdominal fat loss when consumed as part of a vegan diet. Flaxseed: Flaxseed is clinically proven to improve lipid profiles.

Flaxseed is clinically proven to improve lipid profiles. Canadian yellow peas: Yellow peas are a proven source of easily digestible protein.

Yellow peas are a proven source of easily digestible protein. OligoSMART Tapioca fiber: OligoSMART is a type of organic prebiotic sweetener that adds bulk to keep you feeling fuller for longer.

These science-backed ingredients appear to make Essentials the ideal meal replacement for those looking to lose weight, but I still wanted to see what others were saying online.

My LYFEFuel Essentials Results

LYFE is very clear that its Essentials shakes aren’t a quick-fix solution to weight loss and suggests using them for at least one month alongside an effective wellness routine that you can stick to.

The shakes come in vanilla and chocolate flavor and cost $60 per month with priority delivery.

Here’s what I experienced when I tested the Essentials chocolate for one month:

I skipped breakfast and used Essentials as a low-carb lunchtime meal replacement. When mixed with water in a shaker bottle, the shakes taste smooth, well-balanced, and naturally delicious. They made me feel energized, full, and ready to tackle the afternoon.

Within a week, I noticed I was back in control of my hunger and cravings. I could easily make it until dinner time without snacking and the low energy, mid-afternoon exhaustion I used to feel just faded away.

By the end of the month, my skin, hair, and nails had a radiant glow and my digestion was much more regular. I was astonished to discover that I’d lost 6 lbs so effortlessly.

Essentials had a huge effect on all aspects of my body. It worked brilliantly for weight loss and also improved my digestion, mood, sleep, and general performance.

I highly recommend Essentials and think it’s one of the best shakes for weight loss. LYFE currently offers a no-questions-asked refund on all purchases if you try it and aren’t 100% happy.

4: Garden Of Life Raw Organic Fit

In fourth place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is Garden Of Life Raw Organic Fit.

Raw Organic Fit is a plant-based protein powder designed especially for people who want to lose weight.

Garden Of Life claims that Fit may help you:

Burn fat faster.

Boost your energy.

Fight cravings and satisfy hunger.

To find out whether these claims are backed by science, I researched the ingredients in Fit, and here’s what I found.

According to Garden Of Life, each serving of Fit contains:

180 calories

28g of certified USDA organic plant-based protein

Less than 1g of sugar

Clinically studied ingredients like Svetol Green Coffee Bean Extract, Raw Food Created Chromium, and Organic Cinnamon

The key ingredients in Fit have been investigated in multiple clinical trials and found to have the following effects.

Svetol Green Coffee Bean Extract: Svetol is a decaffeinated green coffee bean extract enriched with chlorogenic acids (CGAs), which are major components of regular coffee beans. This research paper found that Svetol is highly lipolytic, meaning it can release free fatty acids and lead to rapid weight loss.

Svetol is a decaffeinated green coffee bean extract enriched with chlorogenic acids (CGAs), which are major components of regular coffee beans. This research paper found that Svetol is highly lipolytic, meaning it can release free fatty acids and lead to rapid weight loss. Raw Food Created Chromium: According to this systematic review, there is a wealth of medical literature to support the use of chromium by overweight and obese adults. In one study, a group of volunteers lost an average of 1,1kg in fat after just 12 weeks.

According to this systematic review, there is a wealth of medical literature to support the use of chromium by overweight and obese adults. In one study, a group of volunteers lost an average of 1,1kg in fat after just 12 weeks. Organic Cinnamon: This review published in 2018 found that cinnamon has proven anti-obesity and proven weight-loss effects. It can rapidly reduce lipid (fat) accumulation in fat cells and promote thermogenesis (i.e. fat-burning).

According to the research I read, all three of these ingredients have been proven to help you burn fat, lose weight, and improve the way you look.

My Raw Organic Fit Results

I ordered two large tubs of Raw Organic Fit (32.08oz/930g) which gave me a total of 40 servings and was impressed by how quickly they arrived.

Using the same diet plan as I’d used with other weight loss shakes, I skipped breakfast and had one serving of Fit (46.5g) instead of lunch, then a whole-food meal in the evening.

Here are my results:

True to its claims, Fit tastes really nice and mixes easily with water. It has a smooth, natural flavor (I ordered Vanilla) and doesn’t clump up or taste chalky.

After a couple of days, I realized that Fit is much more than just a protein powder. My energy levels shot up and my afternoon hunger pangs virtually disappeared. It did a great job of satisfying my hunger and helped me avoid breaking my diet in the afternoons.

Fit helped me burn off almost 6 lbs of fat in 40 days and gave me extra strength, too!

I highly recommend Raw Organic Fit as one of the best weight-loss shakes on the market. It’s extremely good at banishing hunger pangs and gives you everything you need to make progress with your diet.

The only reason why Fit isn’t higher on my list is its price. A $41.59 tub contains just 10 servings.

I think for this quality of ingredients, Fit is worth the price, but it might not be suitable for everyone’s budget.

All orders come with free shipping and a fair returns policy so you won’t risk your money by trying it.

5: Keto Meal Shake by Keto Science

In fifth place on my list of the best weight loss shakes is the Keto Meal Shake By Keto Science.

As its name suggests, Keto Science developed its meal shake especially for people following a ketogenic diet so it’s high in healthy fats and relatively low in protein.

The goal of a ketogenic diet is to encourage your body to enter a natural state called “ketosis” where stored fat is broken down into “ketone bodies” and released into the bloodstream to be used as fuel.

The company claims that its Keto Meal Shake may:

Speed up your metabolism.

Boost energy levels.

Enhance brain function.

To discover whether these claims are true, I reviewed the key ingredients in the Keto Meal Shake to see what research I could find.

When mixed with water, each serving of Keto Meal Shake provides:

250 calories

8 grams of protein

21 grams of healthy fats

26 vitamins and minerals

The key ingredients for weight loss are:

Biotin: Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that can become depleted when following a ketogenic diet, according to this animal study. Keto Meal Shake contains optimal amounts of biotin to support dieters following a ketogenic plan and speed up weight loss.

Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that can become depleted when following a ketogenic diet, according to this animal study. Keto Meal Shake contains optimal amounts of biotin to support dieters following a ketogenic plan and speed up weight loss. Potassium: This randomized controlled trial found that potassium levels drop rapidly in people following low-carbohydrate diets. The potassium in Keto Meal Shakes helps keto dieters maintain the right amount of potassium for optimal fat burning.

This randomized controlled trial found that potassium levels drop rapidly in people following low-carbohydrate diets. The potassium in Keto Meal Shakes helps keto dieters maintain the right amount of potassium for optimal fat burning. Niacin: This clinical trial found that a group of 10 women who received niacin-bound chromium after a placebo period experienced significantly more fat loss and less muscle loss compared with a group that received only chromium.

Based on this research, Keto Sciences had clearly designed Keto Meal Shake to meet the needs of Keto dieters. I still wanted to see what other customers were saying.

My Keto Meal Shake Results

Each tub of Keto Meal Shake contains 14 servings and costs just $29.99, making it great value for money.

I ordered two tubs and started testing the shakes as soon as my order was delivered. Here’s what happened.

As you’d expect from a high-fat shake, Keto Meal Shake is rich and delicious. The vanilla cream flavor is tasty without seeming at all artificial and it seems more like a treat than a supplement. Considering that it doesn’t have any carbs, calories, or sugar, the taste is really impressive!

I had one meal shake for lunch every day and soon noticed the difference in my energy levels. I stopped feeling the urge to snack on treats and felt a lot more focused during my workouts.

Keto Meal Shakes helped me trim 5 lbs of fat in just 28 days and made keto dieting much more enjoyable.

If you plan to try keto for weight loss, I highly recommend having a Keto Meal Shake for at least one of your meals every day. They are extremely satisfying and make weight loss a breeze.

Every order comes with free shipping and is backed by a fair returns policy so you have nothing to lose.

Best Weight Loss Shakes Recap

If you were curious about the best weight loss shakes and the type of results you can expect, any one of the five shakes on my list will help you meet your goals.

To wrap up this review, here’s a summary of what each weight loss shake does best:

PhenQ Meal Shakes: Overall best weight loss shake for rapid fat loss and appetite control. Instant Knockout Complete: Powerful weight loss support shake, ideally paired with Instant Knockout Cut fat-burning pills. LYFEFuel Essentials: Best weight loss shake for overall health including digestion support. Raw Organic Fit: Best organic vegan shake for weight loss. Keto Meal Shake: Best weight loss shake for keto dieters.

I experienced rapid fat loss with each of these shakes and found they all made it much easier to diet and work out regularly.

But if I had to choose just one shake, the PhenQ Meal Shakes are the ones I’d choose. They helped me lose the most weight in the shortest amount of time and are my top recommendation.

