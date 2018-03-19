The Best CrossFit Apparel and Training Gear of Spring 2018

It's that time, fellow CrossFitters, to emerge from your winter Cave of Bulking, lace up your runners (or your favorite CrossFit shoe of choice), and lean into the spring.

Maybe it's time to finally tackle one of these CrossFit workouts you can do outside, or simply put your stamina to the test on the local running track.

Whatever your workout entails, we've assembled all the clothes, accessories, snacks, training gear, and gadgets you'll need. We can't promise warm weather or dry roads, but we do guarantee that you'll look as fresh as possible.