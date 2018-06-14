Get the July 2018 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

In the new July 2018 issue of Muscle & Fitness, you'll find the training tips, nuggets of nutritional wisdom, and summer lifestyle tips that will ensure you stay cool no matter how hot it gets!

Our July cover star, Casey Christopher—the only male barber with an IFBB pro card—explains how he parlayed his athletic past into fitness stardom. “People go through the motions in the gym. If you put in extra effort, you’ll hit your goals,” he says in our feature. If you're willing to put in that extra effort, then the Casey Christopher-approved, volume-style strength program will help you hit your goals.

The July issue also features our guide to getting out of the gym, working on your tan, and staying ripped using only your body weight. Take advantage of the beautiful weather, leave the weights on the rack, and head outside—without losing any gains.

And if you're pressed for time this summer, don't fret—our pair of two-hour workouts per week is all you need to build muscle and strength. We've got your back no matter how busy your life gets!

Oh, and if you think we've forgotten about sunshine cuisine, think again! Our five burger recipes—all culled from some of the world’s best chefs—will get you yoked while seriously satisfying your taste buds. Time to fire up the grill!

And, of course, Muscle & Fitness now incorporates FLEX, so you're getting twice as much hard-hitting bodybuilding information. Four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler shares a high-volume back routine that’ll help you get wide and carve out crazy detail. Also, Juliana Malacarne’s killer routine will help you build strong legs with four moves, while reigning Classic Physique Olympia champion Breon Ansley gives some pointers to help you sculpt your own classic physique.

For the latest training methods no matter where you are on the fitness spectrum, we've got it all right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.