Get the July 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness' Now!

The July 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to keep that shredded beach bod all summer long. Plus, in our sprawling cover story, we explore the enduring pop culture legacy of Bruce Lee, one of the fitness industry's most influential figures.

Lee’s physique impressed millions in the 1960s and '70s—now his secrets to killer strength and overall fitness are finally revealed. Lee, who died of a cerebral edema 46 years ago, took workouts found in magazines like M&F and modified them to his needs. We dive deep into both Lee's real-life fitness program, as well as Cinemax's must-see action spectacle Warrior, which is based on Lee's own ideas.

The July issue stays hot with training advice from CrossFit star and former Fittest Woman on Earth Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, TEST Football Academy graduate Tuzar Skipper, and WWE superstar Natalya Neidhart.

Todd Abrams and IFBB Pro League competitor Brandan Fokken are trying to keep fathers everywhere fit with their new venture, DadBod Inc. And MusclePharm athlete Davey Fisher will walk you through his summer shred program with his workout and nutrition tips.

Now that you’ve got that beach bod, you’ll want to keep it while also have fun during the summer. To that end, we review beers that are high on flavor, but low on calories and carbs—so drink up. We've also got plenty of grilling tips for your next backyard bash.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you'll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as even more workouts and nutrition tips. As Mr. Olympia rapidly approaches (have you bought your tickets yet?), four-time Sandow winner Jay Cutler discusses his role as the show’s honorary ambassador. You'll also get the true story behind the controversial Arnold Classic 1990, where Shawn Ray had his title revoked following a failed drug test.

Whether you’re continuing the cut or beginning to bulk, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.