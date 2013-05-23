2013 Mr Olympia Promotion - War Is Coming

Check out this fast-paced, intense video clip promoting the 2013 Mr. Olympia Weekend. The 2013 Mr. Olympia is guaranteed to be a knock-down, drag-out fight for the title. Mr. Olympia Phil Heath has been focused on the 2013 Olympia weekend from the moment he walked off the 2012 Olympia stage. IFBB Pro Kai Greene, who placed second in 2012, will once again try to take the coveted Olympia title from Heath. In addition, former Mr Olympia Jay Cutler is coming back after a year-off with hopes of reclaiming the title. 2012 Mr. Olympia third place finisher Shawn Rhoden plans to usurp everyone's efforts with his run for the Olympia title. In addition, the 212 Showdown event will be another intense competition where current 212 Showdown Champ Flex Lewis will defend his title against the former champion, Kevin English. Veteran competitor David Henry and others also have their eye set on upsetting the apple cart on their run for the win in the 212 Showdown.

