Many members of the bodybuilding and fitness community gathered at the 2021 Olympia Weekend in Orlando, Florida with excitement and anticipation. The biggest event of the year started with five Olympia champions being crowned at the Orange County Convention Center. The fans in attendance got to hear Bob Cicherillo say, “And still,” “And new,” and even, “And once again.”

Two New Champions Crowned

Any time someone wins the Olympia for the first time, it is like witnessing bodybuilding history as it happens. You can say you were a small part of such a significant moment. Fans of Derek Lunsford know that feeling now because after five years as a pro, he finally reached his ultimate goal of being crowned 2021 Olympia 212 Champion. He narrowly defeated incumbent Shaun Clarida who finished in second place. Rounding out the top three of that contest was 2019 champion Kamal Elgargni. After seven years with Flex Lewis as the only winner, the 212 has seen three new champions in as many years.

The other title change would be in the Fitness Division. After Whitney Jones had to bow out of the Arnold due to what she called a “false positive” COVID-19 test, she had extra incentive to win the Fitness Olympia. Reigning champion Missy Truscott and four-time winner Oksana Grishina had other plans. However, Jones was not to be denied. Grishina finished in third place, and Truscott took the silver position. This gives Jones her third career Olympia win, and she dedicated it to her sons in the interview afterwards.

Three Champs Stay on Top

Cydney Gillon could be considered the most dominant champion in the history of the Figure division. In years past, she walks onstage, faces the judges, and wins. 2021 would be no different for Gillon, and as a result she is the first five-time Figure Olympia winner.

The second edition of the Ms. Olympia since its return was also similar to the first. Andrea Shaw said she felt more pressure this time around, but she certainly didn’t show it. Appearing as cool as the other side of a pillow, Shaw repeated as Olympia champion. Helle Trevino finished as the runner-up. Margie Martin rounded out the top three.

Then there was the Women’s Physique division. Sarah Villegas wanted to prove that 2020 was no fluke. Fan favorite Natalia Coelho wanted to finally reach the top of her division. These two were clearly the favorites in the lineup, and it was not an easy decision to make for the judges. Coelho may have been her best ever. The size and density of Villegas appeared to be too much to Coelho, and she would repeat as Ms. Physique Olympia. There may have been a new breakout star in the division in the form of Brooke Walker. Her fanbase grew thanks to her third-place performance.

Mr. Olympia prejudging

The main event of the weekend was the 57th Mr. Olympia, and prejudging closed out Friday Night at the Olympia. Reigning champion Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Ellsbiay and former champion Brandon Curry were the two favorites, and the judges had them in the center of the first callout and the last. Curry had over 10 more pounds of muscle on him than last year. Elssbiay was calm, cool, and made it a point to be the first to hit every pose, just like last year. The crowd was mixed on who would take the title, but everyone will find out at the end of Saturday night.