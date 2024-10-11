After months of buildup, promotion, and anticipation, bodybuilding’s biggest weekend has arrived. The 60th Olympia has begun at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV, and the festivities began with the traditional Olympia 2024 press conference.

Over 1,500 fans packed the room, leaving many having to stand as they hear champions and top challengers from all 11 pro divisions speak about their thoughts, prep, and chances of winning their division’s world championship. There was occasional trash talking too, which entertained the fans even more.

The beginning of the press conference featured the trailer for the film “Dream Big,” which will document the Olympia and its impact on fitness and the world. It is set to be released to theaters and streaming platforms in 2025.

Ladies First

The format was different this time around. Representatives for all six of the women’s divisions came out first at the Olympia 2024 Press Conference and took questions from bodybuilding insiders Fouad Abiad, John Romano, Dennis James, and Terrick El Guindy, as well as Hall of Famers Shawn Ray and Lenda Murray.

The ladies representing their divisions were Andrea Shaw, Angela Yeo, Sarah Villegas, Natalia Abraham Coelho, Missy Truscott, Taylor Learmont, Cydney Gillon, Jessica Reyes Padilla, Ashley Kaltwasser, Lauralie Chapados, Elisa Pecini, Angelica Teixeira, Francielle Mattos, Isabelle Nunes, Elisa Alcantara, and Eduarda Bezerra.

Four-time Ms. Olympia Shaw was the first to raise eyebrows when she vowed to redeem herself after she lost to Yeo at the 2024 Rising Phoenix. Shaw shared that she stayed in Arizona for seven weeks and changed coaches to make the changes she felt were necessary to redeem herself. For extra motivation, she had Bob Cicherillo announce “and five-time Olympia champion.”

“Conditioning will not be an issue for me this time,” she declared. Yeo was respectable yet determined to convey she was ready to prove herself worthy of the Olympia crown.

“She put seven weeks of work in. This has been years of work for me. I will be better than I was at the Rising Phoenix.”

One of the most inspiring stories of the year is Truscott’s return to the stage after her injury she suffered at the 2023 Olympia. She was excited and proud to get back onstage, but she is here for a reason – to win.

“I put everything into the rehab process. I had a goal in mind.”

We are guaranteed a new Bikini Olympia champion thanks to Jennifer Dorie opting to not compete this year. Kaltwasser has won three titles, and she has her sights set on a fourth as well as her own level of history, 50 career wins, extending her own record.

“Every year I get a little better,” she said. “If I win, it would be 50 on the 60th.”

There were some fun exchanges between the top Wellness competitors as well. Three-time Olympia champion Mattos sat next to top contenders Nunes. Alcantara Bezerra, all of whom were saying they were the future of the division. Mattos shut down that talk immediately,

“You are the future, but I am the present, and I am still here.”

Men Take Their Turns

Next up at the Olympia 2024 Press Conference were the men. Those on that panel included Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, Brandon Curry, Andrew Jacked, Samson Dauda, Shaun Clarida, Keone Pearson, Chris Bumstead, Wesley Vissers, Ramon Rocha Querioz, Urs Kalecinski, Ryan Terry, Erin Banks, Harold Kelley, and Karol Milewski.

The last two Mr. Olympia champions, Lunsford and Choopan both think they will leave Las Vegas with the Golden Sandow Trophy in recognition of the 60th Olympia. Lunsford made his game plan known immediately – his back poses will serve him well.

“Lights out from the back, baby!”

Choopan countered by simply saying this will be the best version of his physique to date. Samson Dauda and Andrew Jacked were both making their size and presences known just by sitting in the chairs. Jacked’s statement was straight to the point.

“There will be some hearts breaking this weekend.”

Almost no one has spoken about Curry’s chances, and he was appreciative of the silence.

“Being quiet and off the radar helps me bring the shock factor. I will be ready to rumble.”

The line of the press conference may have been uttered by five-time Classic Physique Olympia champion. Bumstead was not only confident in his chances, but feels his opponents are not as confident in theirs.

“They all say they will win, but I look in their eyes, and I don’t think even they believe it,” he stated with a loud cheer from the crowd. “They are all fighting for second place.”

Ramon Rocha Querioz, who has improved his English this year, immediately reaffirmed his own confidence to win in 2024.

“It’s over for you.”

The action all begins on Friday, Mar. 11th with the Prejudging rounds for Fitness, 212, Figure, Women’s Physique, Ms. Olympia, and Wellness at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

If you are not in Las Vegas, head over to olympiaproductions.com to order the 2024 Olympia pay-per-view so you can catch all the action live as it happens.