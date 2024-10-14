Confusion reigned over the weekend as one of the Open Division favorites, Andrew Jacked appeared to walk off stage unhappy with how things had played out during his posing session. Apparently, an audio malfunction had scuppered Chinedu Obiekea Andrew’s routine, but those who thought that he had left in protest are wrong says the big man.

“Firstly: Just want to clarify that I didn’t get angry and walk off stage during my routine. I just had to summarize, and end, so that the show continues and not cause any delay,” wrote Jacked via an Instagram post in response to speculation that he’d been scolded for using a track with controversial lyrics . “Secondly: 3 songs were played in a loop which totally disorganized my rhythm even after I tried vibing to the 2nd song and when the 3rd came in I just cldnt,” he went on.

Andrew Jacked Clarifies Olympia 2024 Drama

While observers in Las Vegas had initially thought that jacked had been reprimanded for his song choice, it turns out that the wrong playlist was used altogether. Jacked explains that his first song ‘Spicy’ by Nas featuring Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg was supposed to be the clean edit, but the explicit lyrics version played out in the arena instead. With the first track halted, the bodybuilder was unable to get into his grove, and while he was still able to show immense progress with his physique, the disappointment on his face as he left the stage was understandably clear to see. “I just wasn’t happy, I didn’t get to perform and show you guys something spectacular,” he adds. “BUT, I’ll make it up and give you guys A SIZZLING, AN UNIMAGINABLE PERFORMANCE for the ARNOLDS! Stay Tuned!!!”

The competitor then went on to thanks the NPC and Mr Olympia organisers for their understanding on the night. “Also, for those of you guys saying I was being punished for not being an aggressive contender, I can’t fake aggressiveness,” he says. “I’m, and have always been, a cool, calm, calculative, composed, concentrated person and for walking off stage nahh, THAT ISNT TRUE. The show needed to continue.” Jacked explained that he was not punished at all, “FYI” and is looking forward to moving on to the pursuit of greatness. There is probably a sound tehcnician in hiding as we speak, but we know you will be back bigger and badder in 2025, Mr Jacked!