Eight-time Mr Olympia Lee Haney has taken to Instagram in the hopes of finding a living kidney donor after son Joshua created a post to try and save his dad’s life.

Who Is Lee Haney ?

Haney is a hero in the world of bodybuilding and shares the record for most Mr Olympia trophies won, matching Ronnie Coleman’s eight victories and dominating the stage between 1984 and 1991. But the big man was told 26 years ago that he would eventually need a kidney transplant. “Through faith, proper nutrition, and exercise, I was blessed to delay it for many years,” he said, via a poster designed to raise awareness of his plight. Haney, a loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren went on to explain. “Now my kidney is failing, and I’m prayerfully hoping to find a living donor.” So, the legendary bodybuilder is actively looking for a match.

How to test for a kidney match with Lee Haney

Haney, who was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame back in 2014, has confirmed that for those who wish to be considered, all donor testing and transplant costs will be covered. The Instagram post also includes a QR code that points to a survey for the Emory Healthcare Living Donor Program.

You can click here to access the form directly.

With his size and sheer prowess, Haney’s contributions to bodybuilding have been a huge influence on the industry. The Olympia icon was even appointed by President Bill Clinto as the chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. Haney continues to share the important message around staying active on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, with his “TotaLee Fit with Lee Haney” show mixing faith and fitness. We will keep you in our prayers, Sir.

To follow Lee Haney’s health updates on Instagram, click here.