Brandon Curry made an impressive showing of himself at the 2025 Arnold and has delighted fans by confirming his next step in the world of bodybuilding.

The 2019 Mr Olympia, Brandon Curry is still going strong at 42, and placed fourth at The 2025 Arnold in Columbus, Ohio. It was on the post-show Olympia TV coverage that Terrick El Guindy confirmed that Curry had made a rather masterful decision. “Brandon Curry has confirmed just now, I just spoke to him, and he said, ‘I’m going to the Masters Olympia,” revealed the host.

Curry recently shared that an emphasis on training at home had meant less stress for “The Prodigy,” and this has certainly been well reflected in his physique. Last year, Curry placed ninth at The Arnold, but jumped to fourth place this year only behind Derek Lunsford, Samson Dauda, and Andrew Jacked.

Qualification for the Masters Olympia, for bodybuilders aged 40 and over, would see Curry head to Tokyo, Japan, where the event will be held August 9 to 10, 2025. Already confirmed for the show is the 2023 winner, Kamal Elgargni, who took the prize at 51 years of age after the show returned from an 11-year break.

Brandon Curry Confirms Quest for the 2025 Masters Olympia

Brandon Curry then confirmed Guindy’s revelation by sharing an Instagram post on March 3, 2025, announcing his desire to be jacked for Japan. It is a move that has been met with warmth and positivity from his peers.

“So proud of you man,” wrote Chirs Cormier on Instagram. “Many wrote him off but he came back stronger, sharper and with one of the best active comebacks in modern bodybuilding. Mindset? Different. Energy? Different. Vibe? Different. And, let me tell you something…. He’s still getting better. If you think he’s done. Think again.”

Watch the Full Coverage of Arnold Classic 2025 Recap On Olympia TV

To follow Brandon Curry on Instagram, click here.