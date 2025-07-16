Despite dabbling with the idea of transitioning back to the 212 division, Breon Ansley has confirmed that he’ll be returning for his tenth consecutive Olympia appearance in the familiar territory of the classic physique grouping, and he revealed his reasoning in a recent Instagram post.

“After a whole lot of thought I have decided to compete at this years’ Olympia in the Classic Division!,” wrote the 45 year old, who won the group in 2017 and 2018. “I know some of you might know I made the decision to compete in the 212 division this year, however due to traveling and potential business opportunities the process of preparing for the 212 got away from me and at the same time I didn’t want to regret competing at the Olympia when I’m sharp mentally, and physically I feel great!” he added.

Why is Breon Ansley Not Competing in the 212 Division?

While Ansley typically treads the boards with a competition weight of 185-195 pounds, well within the threshold of the 212 division, the judges expect a more compact, dense muscular package but with perhaps less emphasis on flow and shape. It seems that Ansley took a look at where his physique was at and adjusted his expectations accordingly. Interestingly, the bodybuilder began his pro career in the 212 division, but has gained far more success in classic.

“Ultimately, I was beginning to not feel great, thinking about the Olympia passing by and not being up there!!” shared The Black Swan. “The feeling of goosebumps while thinking about being up there was the other emotion, and you definitely can’t pass moments like this, as they won’t always be here!!”

The 2025 Olympia event will mark the tenth consecutive appearance for Ansley, who understandably had no intention of skipping this year. “So here we go!!” he enthused. “Classic!! As always, I have been confident enough to win and nothing has changed!! There is No Ordinary Love when it comes to this because yes, I have a lot of work to do but it excites the hell out of me to get busy with it!! LOVE YALL!!” In a follow up post for his one-million-plus IG followers, Ansley thanked his trainers Brandon Gerdes and Chris Cormier, calling his coaching combination “unbeatable.” Happy anniversary, Ansley!

Who will take Chris Bumstead’s place as the Classic Physique champion? Tickets are selling fast for the 2025 Olympia event in Las Vegas, taking place October 9-12.

