The 2024 Olympia Weekend is set to take place at the incredible Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV on the weekend of Oct. 11-12, 2024. The IFBB Pro League has held numerous events around the world offering the greatest physique athletes on the planet the opportunity to showcase themselves by winning and qualifying for this monumental event.

The qualifying season concluded on Sept. 15, 2024, and we now have the rosters for all 11 divisions. The lineups are listed in the order that the competitors qualified in. You can see more about each division and order the 2024 Olympia pay-per-view if you can’t be in Las Vegas by going to www.mrolympia.com .

2024 Mr. Olympia (Men’s Open)

The 60th edition of the Mr. Olympia will feature three past champions for the first time since 2013. Defending Sandow Trophy holder Derek Lunsford faces 2022 winner Hadi Choopan, 2019 winner Brandon Curry, and several of the sport’s top contenders such as Samson Dauda, Nick Walker, and Andrew Jacked. This could be the most memorable edition in the contest’s six-decade history.

· Derek Lunsford (USA)*

· Hadi Choopan (Iran)

· Samson Dauda (United Kingdom)

· Theo Leguerrier (France)

· Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

· Martin Fitzwater (USA)

· Nicholas Walker (USA)

· Tonio Burton (USA)

· Akim Williams (USA)

· Brandon Curry (USA)

· William Bonac (Netherlands)

· Behrooz Tabani (Iran)

· Nathan De Asha (United Kingdom)

· John Jewett (USA)

· Mohamed Foda (Egypt)

· Jonathan Delarosa (USA)

· Chinedu Obiekea “Andrew Jacked” (United Arab Emirates)

· Hunter Labrada (USA)

· Bruno Santos (Brazil)

*Defending champion.

2024 212 Olympia

Fans of the 212 division have been anticipating the rematch between 2023 Olympia champion Keone Pearson and two-time winner Shaun “Giant Killer” Clarida. However, Angel Calderon Frias and Kerrith Bajjo could potentially spoil the party for both of them.

· Keone Pearson (USA)*

· Shaun Clarida (USA)

· Angel Calderon Frias (Spain)

· Kim Geon Woo (South Korea)

· Ahmad Ashkanani (Kuwait)

· Vitor Alves Porto De Oliveira (Brazil)

· Oleh Kryvyi (Ukraine)

· Jafar Ghaffarnezhad (Iran)

· Giuseppe Christian Zagarella (Italy)

· Esteban Fuquene (Colombia)

· Nasser Mohammad (Kuwait)

· Mehdi Jaberinezhad (Iran)

· Kerrith Bajjo (USA)

· Marco Ruz (France)

· Marcello Alfonsi (Brazil)

· Jordan Janowitz (USA)

· Francisco Barrios Vlk (Brazil)

· Fabricio Moreira (Brazil)

· Muzi Maluleke (South Africa)

*Defending champion.

Classic Physique Olympia

63 men are in this lineup, and five-time champion Chris Bumstead has had a stranglehold on his division for the last several years. He will stand against longtime rivals Ramon Rocha Querioz, Urs Kalecinski, and two-time Olympia winner Breon Ansley. The man that many see as the number one contender is Arnold Classic Physique winner Wesley Vissers, who plans on being in his best shape ever in Las Vegas.

· Fanni Fuadi (Indonesia)

· Nathaniel Joiner (USA)

· Chen Kang (China)

· Antoine Loth (Spain)

· Everson Costa Melo (Brazil)

· Damien Patrick (USA)

· Chris Bumstead (Canada)*

· Ramon Rocha Queiroz (Brazil)

· Urs Kalecinski (Germany)

· Gabriel Zancanelli (Brazil)

· Jihoon Bang (South Korea)

· Wesley Vissers (Netherlands)

· Han Jin Choi (South Korea)

· Logan Franklin (USA)

· Terrence Ruffin (USA)

· Mike Sommerfeld (Germany)

· Daryn Shirbayev (Kazakhstan)

· JaeHun Park (South Korea)

· Michael Daboul (Syria)

· Emanuele Ricotti (Italy)

· Fabiony Sylvain (USA)

· Fabio Junio (Brazil)

· Jeremiah Willies (USA)

· Tomas Adame (USA)

· Shicheng Jin (China)

· Richard Nagy (Hungary)

· Eric Lisboa (Brazil)

· Hyun Seok Lee (South Korea)

· Jose Manuel Munoz Quiles (Spain)

· Livingstone Livinho (Brazil)

· Matthew Greggo (USA)

· Luca Reger (Germany)

· Mikhail Timoshin (Russia)

· Lamar Shaw (USA)

· Robert Timms (USA)

· Abdullah Al-Sairafi (Kuwait)

· Niall Darwen (United Kingdom)

· Tyler Johnson (Canada)

· Zhivko Petkov (Bulgaria)

· Gabriel Pereira (Brazil)

· Osmar Alanis (Mexico)

· Stephane Matala (France)

· Shitian Wang (China)

· Bjay Carswell (USA)

· Ahmed Hameed Aleidani (United Arab Emirates)

· Kellen Wilson (Canada)

· Vahid Badpei (Iran)

· Carlos Dommar (Venezuela)

· Junior Javorski (Brazil)

· Andres Eduardo Taveras (Dominican Republic)

· Breon Ansley (USA)

· Diego Alejandro Galindo Garavito (Brazil)

· Justin Badurina (USA)

· Andrei Kozhokar (Russia)

· Matheus Menegate (Brazil)

· Kim Angel (Spain)

· Soomin Yoon (South Korea)

· Jorge Herrera (Mexico)

· Jian Gao (China)

· Breno Freire (Brazil)

· Adrian Cyronek (Poland)

· Tony Taveras (USA)

· Julio Simoes (Brazil)

*Defending champion.

2024 Men’s Physique Olympia

Defending champion Ryan Terry wants to bring a second Olympia win to the United Kingdom. He will be one of 62 men in this lineup, which also includes past champions Erin Banks and Brandon Hendrickson. Hendrickson will try to tie Jeremy Buendia’s record with four wins in this division.

· Riccardo Croci (Italy)

· Isai Kesek (Indonesia)

· Joven Sagabain (Philippines)

· Carlos DeOliveira (Brazil)

· Ayob Sulayman (Libya)

· Emile Walker (United Kingdom)

· Mehdi Kabbadj (USA)

· Ryan Terry (United Kingdom)*

· Brandon Hendrickson (USA)

· Erin Banks (USA)

· Juxian He (China)

· Miroslav Juricek (Czech Republic)

· Kadeem Hillman (USA)

· Victor Manuel Ramirez Chavez (Costa Rica)

· Benquil Marigny (USA)

· Jo Uezato (Japan)

· Kaique Santos (Brazil)

· Farouq Ishimoto (Japan)

· Carlos Asiedu Ocran (China)

· Diogo Montenegro (Brazil)

· Corey Morris (USA)

· Emanuel Hunter (USA)

· Edvan Palmeira (Brazil)

· Clarence McSpadden (USA)

· Jason Huynh (USA)

· Aundre Benson (USA)

· George Brown (USA)

· Yoon Sung Lee (South Korea)

· Vincius Mateus Viera Lima (Brazil)

· Ali Bilal (Afghanistan)

· Jinbo Li (China)

· Alexander Toplyn (USA)

· Adama Jammeh (United Kingdom)

· Omer Bahamed (India)

· Vitor Chaves (Brazil)

· Steven Cao (USA)

· Rhyan Clark (USA)

· Amit Agre (India)

· Drew Cullen (USA)

· Sidy Pouye (Spain)

· Christopher Barr (USA)

· Matheus Nery Oliveira (Brazil)

· Chris Putra (Indonesia)

· Philippe Degila (France)

· Wil Harris (USA)

· Jingyu Xu (China)

· Abisai Pietersz (Netherlands)

· Sharif Reid (USA)

· Reuben Glass (USA)

· Emerson Costa (Brazil)

· Guilherme Gualberto (Brazil)

· Hossein Karimi (Iran)

· Gantulga Altankhuyag (Mongolia)

· Jeremiah Maxey (USA)

· Rafael Oliveira (Brazil)

· Minsu Kim (South Korea)

· Emmanuel Costa (Brazil)

· Karym Nathan Saripada (Philippines)

· Mauro Fialho (Spain)

· Ricardo Cenat (USA)

· Alessandro Cavagnola (Italy)

· Burak Ozkul (Turkey)

*Defending champion.

2024 Men’s Wheelchair Olympia

Karol Milewski became the second Wheelchair champ in history when he defeated five-time winner Harold Kelley in 2023. The rematch is set but now there are new contenders such as Arnold Classic Wheelchair winner Rajesh John and James Berger. This divison still allows competitors to qualify on points, and the men listed have earned their way into the lineup.

· Karol Milewski (Poland)*

· Harold Kelley (USA)

· Josue Fabiano Barreto Monteiro (Brazil)

· Rajesh John (India)

· Gabriele Andriulli (Italy)

· Kevin Secundino (France)

· Kristof Hornos (Hungary)

· James Berger (USA)

· Blake Colleton (Australia)

POINT STANDINGS

· Eugenio Molino (Italy), 20

· Gaylon Grigsby (USA), 17

· Nick Hewitt (UK), 10

· Kyle Roberts (USA), 10

· Anand Arnold (India), 9

· Bryan Williams (USA), 9

· Jean Pierre (Brazil), 9

*Defending champion.

2024 Ms. Olympia

Bodybuilding’s version of the shot heard around the world came at the 2024 Rising Phoenix when Angela Yeo knocked off four-time winner and four-time Ms. Olympia Andrea Shaw to win that title. Their rematch will be in Las Vegas, and they headline a field of 15 world-class women’s bodybuilders.

· Andrea Shaw (USA)*

· Angela Yeo (USA)

· Alcione Santos Barreto (Brazil)

· Leyvina Rodrigues Barros (Brazil)

· Theresa Ivancik (USA)

· Julia Whitesel (USA)

· Ashley Lynnette Jones (USA)

· Ava Melillo (USA)

· Nadia Capotosto (Italy)

· Helle Trevino (USA)

· Anastasia Leonova (Russia)

· Michaela Aycock (USA)

· Sherry Priami (USA)

· Kristina Mendoza (USA)

· Alida Opre (Hungary)

*Defending champion.

2024 Fitness Olympia

Five-time winner Oksana Grishina will sit this one out and watch as an expecting mother. That leaves former champion Missy Truscott as the favorite to win in the Fitness division. She was unable to finish her routine in 2023 due to an injury but is expected to return to the stage in October. 2023 runner-up Taylor Learmont and three-time Arnold winner Ariel Khadr hope to hear Bob Cicherillo say “and new” with their name attached.

· Amy Hamilton (Spain)

· Taylor Learmont (Canada)

· Jaclyn Baker (USA)

· Michelle Gales (USA)

· Ariel Khadr (USA)

· Allison Kramer (USA)

· Cerise Decardenas (USA)

· Michelle Fredua-Mensah (United Kingdom)

· Tamara Vahn (Canada)

· Amber Steffen (USA)

· Missy Truscott (USA)

· Stephanie Jones (USA)

· Michaela Pavleova (Slovakia)

2024 Figure Olympia

Can anyone stop Cydney Gillon at this point? The seven-time winner looks to make it numbe eight while 2023 runner-up Jessica Reyes Padilla hopes to finally secure an Olympia win. 27 women will be in this competition.

· Jennifer Zienert (Germany)

· Christine Stearns (USA)

· Adela Ondrejovicova (Slovakia)

· Cydney Gillon (USA)*

· Jessica Reyes Padilla (Puerto Rico)

· Lola Montez (Canada)

· Tereza Linhartova (Czech Republic)

· Shanice Abrams (USA)

· Kristina Bodnariuk (Russia)

· Wendy Fortino (USA)

· Tessa Meetze (USA)

· Megan Sylvester-Cielen (United Kingdom)

· Natalia Soltero (USA)

· Rejoice Godwin (Spain)

· Maria Luisa Baeza Diaz Pereira (USA)

· Madison Dinges (USA)

· Lena Ramsteiner (Germany)

· Nadine Claudia Huber (Germany)

· Ericka Morgan (Guatemala)

· Cherish Richardson (USA)

· Manon Dutilly (Canada)

· Leticia Ramos (Brazil)

· Yanaina Herrera (Peru)

· Rhea Gayle (United Kingdom)

· Elizabeth Nieder (USA)

· Tamera Barrett (USA)

· Sara Kinnvik (Sweden)

*Defending champion.

2024 Bikini Olympia

We are guaranteed a new Ms. Bikini Olympia after 2023 champion Jennifer Dorie withdrew earlier this season. Will 2022 winner Maureen Blanquisco or 2019 champion Elisa Pecini regain the title, can Ashley Kaltwasser make it number four, or will we have a brand new Olympia champion?

· Xinyi Chen (China)

· Valeria Fedorenko (Ukraine)

· Wu Bi (China)

· Jordan Brannon (USA)

· Maureen Blanquisco (Philippines)

· Ashley Kaltwasser (USA)

· Luciana de Souza Santos (Brazil)

· Chanyu Xu (China)

· Alice Marchisio (Italy)

· Brittany Shulman (USA)

· Priscila Rodrigues (Brazil)

· Ariana Brothers (USA)

· Uyanga Bataa (Mongolia)

· Nittaya Kongthun (Thailand)

· Jiaqi Wei (China)

· Lauralie Chapados (Canada)

· Vania Auguste (USA)

· Alexandra Vatthauer (USA)

· Aimee Leann Delgado (USA)

· Sara Choi (South Korea)

· Ottavia Mazza (Italy)

· Brittany Gillespie (USA)

· Angelica Teixeira (Brazil)

· Chaoxian Chen (China)

· Dahye Jeon (South Korea)

· Francesca Stoico (Italy)

· Elisa Pecini (Brazil)

· Maria Acosta (USA)

· Tara Grier (USA)

· Lisa Reith (Germany)

· Maxine Alexandra Somov (Canada)

· Kate Carroll (New Zealand)

· Antonia Pettersson (Sweden)

· Reyna Perez Mecalco (Mexico)

· Stine Hansen (Denmark)

· Si Yu (China)

· Jodie Yuncker (USA)

· Reijuana Harley (USA)

· Ivanna Escandar (Spain)

· Lijia Zhang (China)

· Jasmine Gonzalez (USA)

· Ashlyn Little (USA)

· Sol Han (South Korea)

· Rukiye Solak (Turk

· Alice Rocha (USA)

· Jessica Wilson (USA)

· Tamekia Carter (USA)

· Jourdanne Lee (USA)

· Adair Libbrecht (Canada)

· Wenjun Duan (China)

· Iulia Baba (Romania)

· Anna Setlak (Italy)

· Ashley Hampton (USA)

· Adrianna Kaczmarek (Poland)

2024 Women’s Physique Olympia

The longstanding rivalry between three-time and defending Women’s Physique Olympia champion Sarah Villegas and 2022 winner Natalia Abraham Coelho will write the latest chapter next month. They are expected to be one and two again, but any other of the 19 athletes in this show could disrupt those plans.

· Sarah Villegas (USA)*

· Natalia Abraham Coelho (USA)

· Elisama Manoel Benta Zorzetto (Brazil)

· Raluca Raduca (Romania)

· Andrea Alonso (USA)

· Ann Gruber (USA)

· Marianne von Gierke (Chile)

· Marika Jones (USA)

· Natalie Rae Wolfe (USA)

· Sheronica Henton (USA)

· Natalia Bystrova (Russia)

· Susan Graham (USA)

· Tracey Guile (Australia)

· Sandra Knezevic (Switzerland)

· Caroline Alves Dos Santos (Brazil)

· Ana Harias (USA)

· Jeanette Johansson (Sweden)

· Jodi Marchuck (USA)

· Barbara Menage (France)

*Defending champion.

2024 Wellness Olympia

The Wellness Olympia is entering its fourth year, and there has only been one champion – Francielle Mattos. Can she hold off the field again to make it number four, or will history be made by another star from this popular division?

· Victoria Reyes Villa (Mexico)

· Lisa Meiswinkel (Germany)

· Dainora Dvarionaite (Lithuania)

· Lili Dong (China)

· Francielle Mattos (Brazil)*

· Isabelle Nunes (Brazil)

· Elisa Alcantara (Dominican Republic)

· Giselle Machado (Brazil)

· Alisha Sturkie (USA)

· Hye Yoon Kim (South Korea)

· Tefani-Sam Razhi (USA)

· Sandra Colorado Acal (Spain)

· Marcela Mattos (Brazil)

· Leonida Ciobu (Moldova)

· Bruna Seredich (USA)

· Jennifer Zollars (USA)

· Rayane Fogal (Brazil)

· Emily Azzarello (Canada)

· Jade Cristaldo (Spain)

· Marissa Andrews (USA)

· Chen Qi Liu (China)

· Valquiria Lopes (Brazil)

· Alexis Nicole (USA)

· Esmeralda Diaz (Mexico)

· Natasha Peay (USA)

· Danai Theodoropoulou (Greece)

· Narla Vilar (Brazil)

· Juliana Mota (Portugal)

· Jenna De Manincor (USA)

· Daniela Esquivel (Costa Rica)

· Sunny Andrews (USA)

· Daniele Mendonca (Brazil)

· Eduarda Bezerra (Brazil)

· Jasmine Baker (New Zealand)

· Kassandra Gillis (Canada)

· Jacqueline Huescas Rios (Mexico)

· Camile Luz (Brazil)

*Defending champion.