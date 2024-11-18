Chris Bumstead announced his retirement after winning a sixth Olympia title in the Classic Physique division back in October, but he was soon made an offer he couldn’t refuse — to fulfill a personal ambition and compete on the Open stage at EVLS Prague. With his mission completed, Bumstead has now reflected on his iconic career.

The Canadian bodybuilding hero explained that despite his dominance of the Classic division, treading the boards in the Open category had him “grateful for the nerves, the excitement, all of it,” according to his Instagram post on Sunday. Previously, Bumstead has used the social media platform to explain that he generally likes to take time off after Olympia in order to rest up, but decided to make the trip to Prague for a passion project instead. “Been a while since I’ve been an underdog,” he shared.

But, as the pictures began to circulate online, Bumstead didn’t appear to be an underdog at all, with many observers feeling that CBum had the EVLS Prague Pro trophy in the bag. “This was my first time in 8 years doing more than one show in a year,” he explained last week. “Can’t lie the pumps were funnn, but getting back on the diet was not.”

To add to the complexity, the Canadian hero found the nutritional labels in Prague impossible to read just days out from the competition. But none of that seemed to take away from Bumstead’s enjoyment of fulfilling that personal dream. “I gotta admin hitting the most muscular is pretty damn fun,” he shared after flexing himself into contention over the weekend.

Chris Bumstead EVLS Prague Open Division: CBum Bows Out as One of Bodybuilding’s Most Muscular Icons

In his Open debut, Bumstead not only came second, but he beat out other established competitors like Shaun Clarida, who he pushed to third place. The EVLS Prague Pro title would ultimately go to CBum’s pal, Martin “The Martian” Fitzwater who has become a guru at prepping for the big stage. But that only made the experience all the more enjoyable for Bumstead, who has learned that competitions don’t last, but family is what life is really all about.

“My heart is so full of love right now,” he shared after the smoke had cleared. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to feel doing this show, so life decided to show me. It truly reminded me why I love this sport so much. The nerves getting on stage, not in any expectation to win, but from the unknown of what’s to come and the deep desire to show up at my best. The decision to do something for myself, to challenge myself in a new unknown area knowing the odds are stacked against me. Enjoying the effort and the journey rather than seeking the result. The standards you set in life are meant to be your own, living by them is a conscious daily decision.”

Wise words from a wise man. Now, whether Chris Bumstead ever competes again remains to be seen, but the class and sportsmanship that he has shown—, and the legacy that he has left for others to follow will likely endure for generations to come.