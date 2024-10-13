Chris Bumstead is officially a six-time Classic Physique Olympia champion, and he is also officially retired from competition.

The man known as CBum what is dominant as ever when he took both the prejudging and final stagesin Las Vegas, Nevada on the weekend of October 11th and 12th. He won this title going away over runner-up Mike Sommerfeld and third voice finisher Urs Kalecinski. He was already the longest reigning champion in the division’s history.

The most significant moment of the wvening came during his interview with Bob Cicherillo. After thinking several people, it was a bittersweet moment because it would be his last time competing on this stage.

Bumstead first took the Olympia stage in 2017, when he finished second to then champion Breon Ansley.. He placed second again in 2018 before beginning his run at the top in 2019. Since that first win, bumstead has gained popularity that has not been seen in bodybuilding in decades, even cracking into the mainstream world of pop culture.

The husband and father is now focusing on his family and business ventures going forward, but he emphasized to the fans that He will remain with the sport and fitness industry going forward.

*This may be the last time you see me up here on this stage, but you will still see me around.”

Bumstead is the second champion to retire on the Olympia stage this weekend. Eight time Figure Olympia winner Cydney Gillon also called it a career after her victory.