Dennis James was joined by regular panelists Milos Sarcev and Chris Cormier on Episode 230 of The Menace Podcast and speculation ran wild just days ahead of the 2025 Pittsburgh Pro because for the first time, the event will hold a Men’s Open competition. With a stacked stage featuring the 2025 Arnold winner, Derek Lunsford, the crew looked at his potential threats, including a returning Nick “The Mutant” Walker.

How does Nick Walker Fare Against Derek Lunsford?

“Derek’s front double bicep is a thing of beauty when you just glance, right?” observed Sarcev, explaining that Lunsford’s overall shape was something to behold. Still, when pressed by Dennis James to compare Lunsford with Walker, “The Mind” had to make other considerations.

“I was inclined towards Derek because (of the previous point) but I think Nick’s arms and density, he’s just gonna (offer) superpower in that pose. When he squeezes those arms, he’s going to be like holy s***. I think he’s going to take over, even with the better shape of Derek, because Derek doesn’t have great arms (in comparison) right?” Sarcev finally picked Nick when it came to the front double bicep, and Chris Cormier agreed. “I got Nick too,” shared the host.

Still, when it came to the front lat spread, the consensus that Lunsford had the better overall package. The panel was not in agreement over who has the best side chest pose, however. Cormier picked Lunsford, while Sarcev plumped for Walker. Dennis James cast his vote for Walker, showing that the judges at the Pittsburgh Pro will have their work cut out to determine its first Open winner.

“I’ve got Nick all day, in the side chest, to be honest,” explained The Menace. “Side everything,” added Sarcev. And, when it came to discussing the rear double biceps pose, “The Mind” made an exciting prediction. “That’s going to be the closest pose, and that’s going to make the show,” he said.

To watch the whole of Episode 230, where the panel also discussed topics such as other Pittsburgh Pro challengers and Samson Dauda’s guest posing in Germany, see below.