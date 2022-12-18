Brandon Hendrickson was looking to score his fourth Men’s Physique Olympia title during the 2022 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas. However, Erin Banks moved into the top spot, pushing Hendrickson to second. Here is a look at the top 10:

  1. Erin Banks – $50,000
  2. Brandon Hendrickson – $20,000
  3. Diogo Montenegro $10,000
  4. Charjo Grant – $6,000
  5. Edvan Palmeira – $4,000
  6. Kyron Holden
  7. Ryan Terry
  8. Corey Morris
  9. Ali Bilal
  10. Andre Ferguson
