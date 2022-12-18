Brandon Hendrickson was looking to score his fourth Men’s Physique Olympia title during the 2022 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas. However, Erin Banks moved into the top spot, pushing Hendrickson to second. Here is a look at the top 10:

Erin Banks – $50,000 Brandon Hendrickson – $20,000 Diogo Montenegro $10,000 Charjo Grant – $6,000 Edvan Palmeira – $4,000 Kyron Holden Ryan Terry Corey Morris Ali Bilal Andre Ferguson