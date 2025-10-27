Sam Sulek has been training hard since winning his IFBB Pro Card earlier this year, and we now have a firm date for his next round of competitive flexing, thanks to Hany Rambod.

Sulek is one of bodybuilding’s biggest social media stars, but he proved to be more than just another content creator when he won his IFBB Pro Card at just 23 years of age back at The Arnold Sports Festival in February 2025. While Sulek has picked up big sponsorship contracts with huge brands like Gymshark and 3D Energy, he’s continued to gain even more followers with his relatable vlogs, detailing his approach to amassing more muscle on the journey to competing as a pro. Still, we’ve been left to speculate since February in terms of when the big man’s pro debut will actually place. That is until now, because one of bodybuilding’s top coaches, Hany Rambod, has apparently spilled the tea.

When Will Sam Sulek Make his IFBB Pro Debut?

“Speaking of the Arnold Classic that is coming up, and speaking of Classic, Sam Sulek has decided to not only do the Arnold Classic in Ohio, but also the UK,” confirmed Hany Rambod via his YouTube channel. “…those shows are three weeks apart, the beginning of March as well as the end of March, so it’s gonna be interesting to see how Sam might do against the likes of these gentleman (referring to Classic division competitors such as 2025 Olympia winner Ramon Rocha Queiroz, runner-up Mike Sommerfeld, or Terrence Ruffin who took third place).”

In terms of dates, Rambod’s announcement means that Sam Sulek will make his pro debut in the Classic division at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, with the finals set for March 6, 2026. He will then travel across the pond for the Arnold Sports Festival UK, with the finals are set for March 28, 2026, in Birmingham.

To watch Rambod’s most recent YouTube show, where is also gave his thoughts following the 2025 Classic Physique Olympia, see below: