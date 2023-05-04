Lauralie Chapados committed everything she had to win the 2023 Bikini International title at the 2023 Arnold Classic weekend in Columbus, OH. It was her second straight victory at that contest, and it has once again put her in prime position to contend for the 2023 Bikini Olympia title in Orlando, FL this November.

Chapados shared the emotions of hearing announcer Bob Cicherillo call her name as the winner in Columbus on a recent episode of The Fit Rockstar Show with host Isabelle Turell.

Chapados said, “you see me understanding that I finished first right when Maureen (Blanquisco) was called for the runner-up, and I started feeling all these emotions. I almost started crying.”

Chapados had redemption on her mind going into that contest because she was coming off a fifth-place finish at the 2022 Bikini Olympia, which Blanquisco won. She told Turell that aside from qualifying for the Olympia once again, she felt she had to redeem herself and prove that she was one of the best in the world.

“I really went into the Arnold with the need to prove everything again,” she told Turell. “I can’t go in thinking ‘but I’m the defending champ.’ That doesn’t really do anything at all.”

Now that she has that second title and a victory over the defending Olympia champion, Chapados is locking in to competing in Orlando and win the one title that has eluded her so far in her career.

“I want to be the Lauralie that is the future Miss (Bikini) Olympia. I’m embodying this right now.”

Turell also asked Chapados her emotional speech following the Bikini International win, her feelings after falling to fifth at the 2022 Olympia when many expected her to win, how she's mentally preparing for this year's Olympia, and much more.