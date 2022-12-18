Maureen Blanquisco scored her first Bikini O title at Olympia Weekend 2022 in Las Vegas.

Last year’s champ, Jennifer Dorie, fell to second, while three-time Bikini O champ Ashley Kaltwasser took third.

  1. Maureen Blanquisco – $50,000
  2. Jennifer Dorie – $20,000
  3. Ashley Kaltwasser – $12,000
  4. Daraja Hill – $7,000
  5. Lauralie Chapados – $6,000
  6. Aimee Leann Delgado
  7. Phoebe Hagan
  8. Janet Layug
  9. Elisa Pecini
  10. Romina Basualdo
