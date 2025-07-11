Andy Bostinto has been making headlines in recent weeks thanks to being anointed “The World’s Oldest Bodybuilder” after competing in a bodybuilding competition at the age of 100 years and four months, but the centenarian does not see his performance that day the same way as his many admirers around the world. For Bostinto, it was just another show on another stage and another day doing what he loved.

“I enjoy training, and people ask me when I am going to stop. I tell them I’ll stop when I stop breathing,” Bostinto said.

He is more proud of another stage appearance he made earlier this year. On May 18th United States Army Staff Sergeant Bostinto of the I Company, 26th Yankee Division, 101st Regiment received the Bronze Star for his efforts in World War II. He was recognized for his efforts in battle during the final months of the war while deployed in Europe. The experience at the ceremony in Revere, Massachusetts was one that he still speaks of, yet he speaks humbly about his time in service.

“I never thought I would receive anything like that. But they told me I earned it.”

Humble Beginnings in New York

Whether Bostinto is talking about bodybuilding, military service, or any other aspect of his life, he traces it all back to his younger years growing up in New York City. Born on January 11, 1925, the Italian kid grew up with his mother and a brother in a neighborhood with Jewish families. He does not have many memories of his father but he recalls he was not around much.

“It was my mother raising two boys as best as she could.”

Bostinto remembers they grew up poor and recalled when he asked his mother for a penny only to be told she did not have one. He also mentioned having a tree branch that served as his Christmas tree and not receiving his first birthday or Christmas gift until he was nearly 10 years old. These days he focuses more on the positive memories of the time he spent with his neighbors.

“They gave me a yamaka, and I wore it when I ate dinner with them on Friday nights,” he recalled. “They treated me very well.”

Bostinto also discovered physical fitness during his childhood, and he enjoyed the feeling that came with pushing himself and seeing the results. Andy recalled training at age 12 and dedicating himself at 13 with high bars and parallel bars while doing gymnastic exercises. By the time he was 16, he had already been photographed for bodybuilding magazines of the day.

“The pictures I took at 16 were in the magazines when I was 17. I look back now and still can’t believe it.”

With a strong body and dedicated mind, Bostinto felt his best opportunity to get out of his neighborhood was through the Army, and he thought for sure that he would get in after the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor in 1941. However, he was turned down not once, but twice, which led him to writing President Franklin D. Roosevelt and requesting to be let in. Bostinto wound up becoming a machinist but threatened to quit after an argument with his boss.

“My boss said that if I quit, then I would have to go into the Army, which was what I wanted to do, anyway. So, I quit.”

The third time was the charm, and Bostinto began a military career that lasted 29 years, including time in Reserves. He had been called a hero by supporters and people that interviewed him about his service, but he emphasized he does not see himself that way.

“That was just what we did back then. All I did was the right thing.”

Bodybuilding Remained a Constant For Andy Bostinto

Throughout that entire time, he found ways to keep training, and bodybuilding remained a significant part of his life. He not only trained himself but others as well. Bostinto reports some of his clients include Hollywood legends Regis Philbin, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Al Pacino, among others. He even met a young actor and singer named Mark Wahlberg, who Bostinto said had an impressive physique even then.

“If they were going to make a movie about me, I would want him to play me,” Bostinto said with a laugh. “That guy is pretty good, and he is in good shape.”

He also spoke in prisons, schools, and with numerous groups about the benefits of fitness and not doing drugs or abusing alcohol. When he was not doing that, he was judging competitions as well, including the Mr. Olympia in its formative years. Bostinto recalled seeing the iconic battles between Sergio Oliva and Arnold Schwarzenegger firsthand.

“They were great. I still remember Sergio’s arms. They were massive.”

Mr. Olympia President Dan Solomon is among the many admirers of the 100 year old bodybuilding champ, “Andy is the embodiment of what the fitness lifestyle is all about. He devoted his life to being strong and fit and it’s paying off for him in a big way. He has more energy at 100 years old than many of my 40 year old friends. We can all learn a lot from how Andy has lived his life.”

He never hung up his posing trunks. His passion for competing was burning brightly in 1977 when he won the Senior Mr. America title in Madison Square Garden. He recalled people asking him for his autograph after he won that contest. The title never changed the man, though.

“I was still the same person before and after that.”

Bostinto then became an organizer and founded the National Gym Association, which offers stages for competition as well as personal training certifications. He and his wife Francine remain involved with that organization to this day, including when Bostinto competed and made headlines at the Gator Classic in Deltona, Florida, an event that was even covered by Inside Edition.

Olympia President Dan Solomon was inspired when he found out about Bostinto’s day on the stage and expressed appreciation for Bostinto’s contributions to the sport of bodybuilding as well as his personal commitment to training at this stage of his life.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE WORLD’S OLDEST BODYBUILDER?

Bostinto is appreciative of how far he has come from his humble beginnings, but he does not dwell on his age or the past. He and Francine are content living their lives, traveling when he is asked to make an appearance, and getting his workouts in.

“I did everything I wanted to do in bodybuilding and the Army, and sometimes I wonder what is left, but you know what? I still live my life for me. As long as I love what I am doing, I should keep doing it.”

Andy’s Bostinto Tips For Training at Any Age

Bostinto has nearly nine decades of training experience and still trains five to six days a week, which means he would have a wealth of knowledge to share. He shared three pieces of advice that could help all fitness enthusiasts get better, whether it is for the stage or their own self-improvement.

Visualize the Future You

Bodybuilding is about physical training, but Bostinto explained that if you are not mentally prepared, then you are not fulfilling your potential.

“You got to pay attention to what you’re doing at all times, not wasting time looking at your cell phone,” he instructed. “Visualize what you want, then put your mind into it as much as you do your muscles.”

Make Adjustments When Needed

Bostinto has not gone through life unscathed. He still deals with a leg problem he suffered during World War II and has had a stroke in his lifetime. Despite that, he finds ways to make the most of what he can do instead of dwelling on what he cannot do.

“I find ways to compensate when I am training. For example, I lift my legs when I do sit-ups to keep my abs tight, and even though my right arm is not as good as my left, I still do reps until I feel it on the right side.”

Flex, Then Lift

Bostinto lifts weights in a local gym and at his home. Regardless of the setting, he feels execution is key to maximizing a workout.

“Flex the muscle, then pull or lift the weight. That makes it harder to do the reps, but you will see the results.”